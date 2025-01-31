Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Begins in Style, Celebrates Rohit Bal’s Legacy in Gurugram

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour (BPFT) launched its 2025 edition titled "The One and Only" with a spectacular tribute to the legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal at Le Méridien, Gurugram on 1st February. The venue came alive with experiential elements that captured the essence of Rohit Bal's creative universe. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 in association with the FDCI is set to redefine India's fashion scene.

The tour's opening event honored Bal's 63 years with a unique runway presentation featuring 63 prominent figures from his world. Promising to redefine India's fashion landscape, the tour will showcase the best of fashion, entertainment, and culture in a series of breathtaking events.

Launched in association with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 witnessed 63 distinguished individuals from the late designer’s inner circle – spanning business, sports, Bollywood, music, and design – who also walked the ramp, representing 63 stories, memories, moments, looks, and emotions on one iconic runway.

As per one of the visitors at the event, the show spotlighted Rohit Bal’s legacy, unique sense of fashion, passion for art, Kashmiri roots, and artistic genius – mirroring the designer’s signature celebratory spirit.

“A specialised bar experience featured a mixologist crafting bespoke creations, while the space design drew inspiration from his Kashmiri heritage and love for art. This was complemented by stunning displays of his archival masterpieces. Celebrity Chef Suvir Saran curated a menu for the evening that showcased Kashmir's rich culinary traditions, adding another layer to this multisensory celebration”, said the visitor.

"Being part of a unique tribute to Rohit Bal at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 is a true honour. His creations represent the perfect fusion of heritage and contemporary style that defines modern Indian fashion, and this experience will stay with me forever", said showstopper and actor Shahid Kapoor.

"This tribute at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 represents our vision to create. The one and only world where fashion transcends the expected," said Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India.

While the curator for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Ashish Soni finds it hard to hide his excitement over the response the tour is getting. He expressed his excitement “As curator for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, it’s exciting to witness how it continues to take shape as ‘The One and Only’ platform of iconic and en vogue experiences. Every concept presents a distinct interpretation of fashion, glamour, and creativity, crafting an immersive ecosystem that invites you into the extraordinary world of Blenders Pride.”

Being the partner of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi has reasons to feel thrilled with the response the event was getting.

FDCI Chairman Sethi expressed his feelings saying “FDCI is thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, that amplifies our commitment to shaping its future. We’re creating an impressive new edition that will catch the ever-evolving pulse of global fashion and will fascinate audiences nationwide."

"The Fashion Tour will celebrate its glamourous and indulgent essence, with some of India’s most sought-after voices in fashion, together with India’s most desirable style icon, which will undoubtedly get the country talking," Sethi added.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 in association with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to redefine India's fashion scene, uniting the crème-de-la-crème of fashion, entertainment, and culture in a spectacular series of events that will leave one breathless, claimed the organisers.

Like Gurugram, the tour will create distinct narratives, showcasing unique interpretations of its iconic world in the next events in Chandigarh, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Vizag.

Cities and tour schedule

The tour is headed next to Chandigarh on February 8th, 2025, where designer Kanika Goyal will celebrate the fearless spirit of street fashion through her collection. Kanika Goyal with Jacqueline Fernandez will present an electrifying concept fusing street-style art with the lustre of haute fashion.

In Mumbai, Tarun Tahiliani will showcase a bold fashion spectacle against the city's iconic backdrop, redefining contemporary Indian fashion for the world.

Taking its alluring world-to-boom town cities of Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Vizag, the tour will turn each destination into a groundbreaking milestone that sets the ultimate benchmark for the future of fashion.

In Guwahati, Jaywalking with Tiger Shroff will bring his unique perspective by blending his abstract creativity with the laid-back essence of AT-LEISURE.

In Vizag, Bloni by Akshit Bansal with Tamannaah Bhatia will set the front row to the future, crafting a collision of fashion with futuristic technology.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.