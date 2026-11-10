Can You Get the Processing Fee Waived on a Personal Loan?

You can get the processing fee waived on a personal loan. Many lenders offer zero-processing-fee personal loans during festive seasons, limited-period promotions or through special offers for eligible customers. These waivers can help reduce your upfront borrowing costs and save money. Knowing when these offers are available and comparing different lenders can help you make the most of these savings. Lenders may waive personal loan processing fees through promotions or eligible-customer offers. Ask whether a waiver is available, confirm its terms in writing, and check for taxes or other charges.

What is a personal loan processing fee? A processing fee is a one-time charge for evaluating and processing a loan application. It is generally calculated as a percentage of the approved amount, although rates vary by lender.

For example, a 2% fee on a ₹2 lakh loan is ₹4,000. With 18% GST on the fee, the total charge becomes ₹4,720. Depending on the lender and loan terms, this amount may either be deducted from the loan disbursal, leaving you with ₹1,95,280, or charged separately.

A personal loan without a processing fee removes this charge, but other costs, such as stamp duty and late-payment penalties, may remain. Check the complete schedule of charges.

How can you get the fee waived? Here are a few things you need to do:

1. Look for promotional offers Banks and NBFCs sometimes waive processing fees during limited-period campaigns. Eligibility may depend on the loan amount, customer profile or application channel.

IDFC FIRST Bank currently offers a zero-processing fee for everyone on its FIRSTmoney Personal Loan. Its official website mentions digital applications, loan amounts from ₹50,000 to ₹15 lakh and interest rates starting at 9.99% per annum.

2. Ask the lender directly If no waiver is advertised, ask whether the lender can reduce the fee. Existing customers with a good repayment history may receive different offers, although approval is not guaranteed.

When requesting a personal loan without a processing fee, confirm whether the waiver is complete or partial and whether GST applies to any remaining fee. Obtain written confirmation before accepting the loan.

3. Compare banks and NBFCs Processing fees vary across lenders, with some offering rates starting at 0%. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers zero processing fees for all on FIRSTmoney Personal Loans under its limited-time festive promotion. Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank also offer zero processing fees on select personal loan products for eligible customers.

You can compare these offers, along with their interest rates and repayment terms, to find a personal loan that helps you save on borrowing costs.

Consider the interest rate as well A fee waiver should not outweigh the long-term cost of borrowing. The personal loan interest rate">personal loan interest rate determines the interest payable over the repayment period. A loan with no processing fee could still cost more overall if its rate is higher.

Compare two offers for the same principal and tenure. One may have no processing fee but a higher interest rate; another may charge a modest fee but offer a lower rate. Calculate total repayment, including applicable charges, before deciding.

An EMI calculator">EMI calculator makes this easier, since you can enter both rates and see how the monthly payment and total interest compare.

IDFC FIRST Bank states that its FIRSTmoney Personal Loan offers zero foreclosure charges and repayment tenures of 9 to 60 months. These features may benefit borrowers considering early repayment, but compare your approved interest rate and the complete terms.

What should you check before accepting a waiver? Use this checklist before signing the loan agreement:

Check whether the lender charges a fixed processing fee or a percentage of the loan amount, and confirm the total amount payable, including applicable GST.

Check whether GST applies.

Find out whether the fee is deducted from the disbursal or collected separately.

Review the personal loan interest rate and repayment tenure.

Check foreclosure, part-prepayment and late-payment charges.

Review the Key Facts Statement (KFS) to understand all applicable charges before accepting the loan offer. Conclusion A processing fee can sometimes be waived through a promotion or approved concession. However, the waiver should be only one part of your decision. Compare interest rates, other charges and total repayment, and accept the loan only when its terms are clear and affordable.

FAQs Can I negotiate the processing fee after approval? You can ask, but the lender is not obliged to waive it. Confirm any revised terms before accepting the loan.

Is a fee waiver available to every borrower? No. Offers may depend on eligibility, the loan amount, the lender's policy and the promotion period.

Which is more important: a lower fee or a lower interest rate? Neither should be considered alone. Compare the overall repayment cost and any other applicable charges.

How can I confirm that the processing fee has been waived? Check the loan sanction letter, Key Facts Statement (KFS) and final loan agreement for the processing fee and any applicable taxes.