Delhi Tourism organises two-day Dandiya Festival at JLN Stadium

Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government are organising a two-day Dandiya Festival at Gate No. 14 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11 and 12. The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other guests. The programme features folk dance, music, food stalls and performances by the Malhotra Sisters, Sumit Shetty and Vaishnavi Band, inviting residents to celebrate Indian traditions together.

The event aims to showcase traditional Indian folk dance and music while providing residents with an opportunity to participate in cultural celebrations. According to the organisers, the festival also seeks to highlight the cultural traditions associated with Dandiya and Garba.

Traditional dance and music take centre stage The festival features performances based on traditional Dandiya and Garba music, along with other musical programmes and cultural activities. Visitors can also access food stalls offering a range of culinary options. Entry to the event is free.

The venue has been hosting performances and dance activities as part of the two-day programme. Visitors, including young people dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, have been participating in Dandiya celebrations using the customary dance sticks.

The opening day's programme included a musical performance by the Malhotra Sisters, followed by a DJ set. The organisers said the performances drew audience participation, with visitors joining in the music and dance.

Dandiya and Garba are traditionally associated with festive celebrations, particularly during Navratri. Events such as these provide an opportunity for residents to engage with folk music and dance in a public setting.

Sumit Shetty and Vaishnavi Band to perform on Monday The second day of the festival, on October 12, will feature performances by Sumit Shetty and the Vaishnavi Band, according to the organisers. The programme will continue to include music, dance and food stalls.

The festival is being presented as part of efforts to provide cultural and recreational activities for Delhi residents. The organisers have also positioned it as an opportunity to showcase folk traditions and encourage participation in community celebrations.

With free entry and a mix of dance performances, music and food, the two-day event is open to visitors interested in experiencing Dandiya and Garba celebrations in the capital.

The festival concludes on October 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.