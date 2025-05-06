easyGym Enters Indian Fitness Market with 250 Cr Investment Plan to Launch 100 Gyms in 5 Years

Global fitness brand easyGym, part of the easy® family of brands founded by Sir Stelios (which includes easyJet, easyHotel, and more), has begun operations in the Indian market with the opening of its first outlet at Tagore Park, Model Town Phase 1, Delhi. Supported by a ₹250 crore investment, the company intends to establish 100 gyms across India over the next five years. In collaboration with FranGlobal, the international arm of Franchise India, easyGym aims to make fitness more accessible, inclusive, and affordable across the country. At easyGym, the focus is on delivering value for money.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nicolas Gérard, President of easyGym, shared perspectives on the brand's entry into India, its offerings, and future plans.

Nicolas Gérard, President of easyGym

Q: Why India, and how does it fit into easyGym’s global growth strategy?

India presents a dynamic and evolving fitness market. With a young population, increasing health awareness, and rising disposable incomes, there is a growing demand for fitness services. Our decision to enter India is about business expansion and contributing to a movement towards healthier lifestyles by providing accessible and affordable fitness solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Q: What is the franchise fee structure, and how will easyGym achieve its ₹250 crore, 100-gym expansion plan in India?

The franchise fee structure for easyGym is designed to be accessible, with fees varying based on location and market potential. Franchisees make an initial investment that includes the franchise fee and receive support across training, branding, technology, and operations. This forms part of a business model that aims for a strong ROI, supported by easyGym’s affordable pricing and scalable model.

A key aspect in India is the Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated (FOFO) approach, which enables local entrepreneurs to run their own gyms while utilising easyGym’s global experience and support.

As part of its ₹250 crore investment plan, easyGym—through its collaboration with FranGlobal—plans to roll out 100 gyms across India over the next five years. Its membership plans, including pay-as-you-go options, and programmes like PACK45 (a 45-minute group training session), are designed to suit the evolving needs of Indian fitness consumers.

Q: How important is the FranGlobal partnership for your India expansion and catering to Indian preferences?

The partnership with FranGlobal is important for our India expansion. Their understanding of the Indian market—along with their experience in scaling international brands—helps us cater to the preferences of Indian consumers. FranGlobal provides local insights into consumer behaviour, cultural nuances, and market dynamics, which are valuable as we adapt our offerings. With their support, we aim to adjust our services to ensure a relevant fitness experience for Indian members.

This collaboration is a key part of our strategy, enabling easyGym to expand and build a community-focused brand that meets the needs of Indian fitness enthusiasts.

Q: Will the global leadership team be actively involved in the Indian operations post-launch?

Yes. India is a significant area for easyGym, and our involvement will continue beyond the launch phase. I, along with members of our global leadership team, will remain engaged in supporting the Indian operations. Our goal is to build a sustainable presence in the country through ongoing collaboration with local partners.

A key aspect of easyGym’s approach is its focus on affordability, innovation, and inclusivity. Our “Smart Rate” pricing model offers membership plans that align with various lifestyles and budgets. The no-contract approach aims to provide members with the flexibility to manage their fitness journey.

At easyGym, we are focused on delivering value for money. This involves offering services, equipment, and personal training at a competitive price point. Our value proposition is about providing quality at a good price.

Q: What’s your message to Indian entrepreneurs eyeing the easyGym franchise?

This is an opportunity to be part of India's growing fitness industry. With easyGym, entrepreneurs can align with a globally recognised group of brands. EasyGym is part of the easy® family, founded by Sir Stelios, known for brands like easyJet and easyHotel. This affiliation offers franchisees a business model, support, and a mission-driven approach. If you're interested in fitness and entrepreneurship, we encourage you to join us in contributing to the health and well-being of communities across India.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.