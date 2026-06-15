Head & Shoulders plans Chunky Panday’s ultimate comeback, with the promise that his dandruff doesn’t make a comeback

Head & Shoulders, India’s leading anti-dandruff shampoo brand, has launched its latest campaign featuring Chunky Panday in an entertaining new avatar, attempting the ultimate cinematic comeback. The result is an entertaining campaign packed with nostalgia, humour and larger-than-life movie moments, where Chunky throws himself into dramatic action scenes, emotional monologues and over-the-top performances. While his comeback attempts may not always go according to plan, there's one thing that never makes a comeback throughout the film – his dandruff. Chunky Makes a Comeback. Dandruff doesn't return.

Built around a simple but important insight, unlike a bad hairstyle, an old fashion trend or even a film star's comeback, dandruff is a recurring scalp condition that often returns when its root cause is not effectively addressed. While many consumers believe dandruff has gone away once visible flakes disappear, it can return if the underlying fungal imbalance remains unmanaged. Through Chunky's humorous comeback story, Head & Shoulders highlights how consistent anti-dandruff care can help keep dandruff from coming back.

Contrary to common belief, dandruff is not simply caused by a dry scalp or poor hygiene. Dandruff is a recurring scalp condition caused by sensitivity to a naturally occurring fungus called Malassezia globosa, which feeds on scalp oils and can lead to visible flakes, itching, irritation and redness. While sweat, oil, heat and pollution can aggravate dandruff, they are not the root cause.

To effectively manage dandruff, it is important to target the fungal root cause rather than simply washing away visible flakes. This is where anti-fungal ingredients play a critical role.



While many consumers rely on shampoos that only clean the hair or temporarily remove flakes, effective dandruff control requires ingredients that directly target Malassezia to help address the root cause of dandruff rather than just its visible symptoms. One such clinically proven anti-fungal ingredient is Piroctone Olamine (PO), which helps control dandruff-causing fungal growth, maintain scalp balance and preventing dandruff from returning when used consistently.