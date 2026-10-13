How Much Protein Do You Need on a GLP-1 to Protect Muscle?

What the g/kg target looks like in real grams:

It sits well above the general Indian RDA of about 0.8 g/kg because the goal here is protection during weight loss, not a maintenance intake for someone in energy balance. Go closer to the higher end if you are over 60 kg, have low baseline muscle, or are losing weight quickly.

On a GLP-1 , aim for 1.2 to 1.6 g of protein per kg of body weight per day, taken with a resistance-training habit. That is the single sentence to remember.

This matters more for Indian users than most global articles admit, because average protein intake here is already lower than the target this article is about to name.

GLP-1 medicines work by quieting the appetite. Users eat less, which is the goal of GLP-1 medicines. What the appetite change does not decide is what comes off the body. Without a plan for protein, resistance training, and rate of loss, a share of the weight lost is muscle, not fat.

The tables below use standard values from the ICMR-NIN Indian Food Composition Tables. Calculate soya chunks in the dry state, before soaking, because the same 25 g of dry chunks becomes about 75 g after cooking and dilutes the number.

A protein-first Indian day is not exotic. It is dal, curd, paneer, tofu, soya, eggs, and lean meats, in bigger portions and taken earlier in the day.

The number is not fixed for life. It is calibrated to current body weight, then reviewed as the weight changes.

Hitting the target on a suppressed appetite The trick is order and timing. Eat the protein first at every meal, before the roti, rice or sabzi that fills the rest of the plate.

Consume a larger portion of the protein requirement at breakfast, because the appetite window is widest early in the day: two eggs, or curd with sprouts, or a paneer bhurji with one roti moves 20 g of protein before 10 a.m.

Smaller, more frequent meals tend to work better than three large ones when the stomach is emptying slowly. Liquid protein, such as a plain protein shake or a chaas with added curd, is a useful gap-filler when solid food is unappealing.

Protein alone will not protect your muscle The evidence here is not new. Muscle responds to load. Without a resistance-training signal, the body has no reason to hold on to lean mass in a calorie deficit, and protein by itself is not enough.

Two sessions a week is the practical minimum, with progressive load across the main movement patterns, in a gym, at home with bands and dumbbells, or under a trainer.

Walking, yoga, and cardio are excellent for other reasons and do not substitute here. If you are going to add only one habit alongside the medicine, this is the one.

Signs you are losing muscle, not fat The clearest signals are strength dropping in the gym, everyday fatigue rising, waist measurement falling faster than the scale, and body composition scans showing lean mass moving in the wrong direction. A repeat body composition analysis every eight to twelve weeks is the best objective check.

Any of these signals is worth raising with a doctor, because the fix is usually a combination of more protein, more resistance training, and a slower rate of loss rather than a change in the medicine.

To Sum It Up A GLP-1 decides how much less you eat. Protein, resistance training, and pace decide what you keep. A doctor-guided plan such as the one run by MetaGO">MetaGO, which combines medical review, protein targets, and structured training, is where the two sides meet. The medicine is a tool. What it protects depends on the plan that surrounds it.

This article is for general information only and does not constitute medical or dietary advice. Individual protein targets vary with age, kidney function, and medical history. Consult a qualified doctor or registered dietitian for a target calibrated to you.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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