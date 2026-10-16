How to Choose a Credit Card for International Travel in 2026

A travel card should be judged on several practical features.

Removing this markup can make repeated international transactions more cost-efficient, particularly when several small purchases add up over the course of a trip. For instance, IDFC FIRST Bank now offers zero forex markup on all its existing and new credit cards, helping customers save on foreign currency transaction charges when making international payments.

Many Credit Cards add a foreign exchange markup whenever a transaction is processed in another currency.

International travel involves more than booking flights and accommodation. The right 0 forex markup credit card can reduce transaction costs while offering rewards, lounge access and travel-related benefits. Before you apply for a credit card for overseas spending, compare the overall travel package instead of focusing on one headline feature.

Looking at these factors together helps travellers compare the credit cards more effectively.

Does zero forex mean zero travel cost? No. A 0 forex markup credit card removes the issuer's markup on eligible foreign-currency transactions, but other costs may still apply.

Travellers should also consider:

ATM withdrawal charges

Dynamic Currency Conversion

interest on unpaid balances

applicable service charges Understanding these costs helps create a more realistic travel budget.

Which travel features add the most value? Different travellers benefit from different features.

Frequent international travellers may prioritise:

airport lounge access

travel insurance

reward points

trip-related benefits Occasional travellers may place greater importance on keeping annual fees low while still choosing one of the credit cards for international payments.

How can you use your card more efficiently abroad? A few simple habits can help maximise the value of a 0 forex markup credit card.

Pay in the local currency where possible to avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), which allows you to pay in INR but may involve higher exchange rates and additional charges.

Avoid unnecessary cash withdrawals.

Track international transactions through the issuer's app.

Pay your bill on time.

Compare travel benefits before you apply for credit card products. These practices help reduce avoidable costs throughout the trip.

What should you check about overseas acceptance? Before travelling, check whether the card's payment network is widely accepted in your destination countries. Also review the issuer's rules for international transactions, ATM withdrawals, contactless payments and transaction limits. If you are visiting multiple countries, check the applicable currency-conversion terms for each destination. These details can prevent payment difficulties when you are away from home.

What should you compare before making a decision? When reviewing travel cards, compare the complete feature set rather than one benefit.

For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers zero forex markup on all its credit cards, including the FIRST WOW! Credit Card and Mayura Credit Card on eligible international transactions. Other travel-related benefits, including international lounge access, travel insurance and rewards, vary across cards such as FIRST WOW!, Mayura, Ashva and FIRST Wealth Credit Cards, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Comparing these features together provides a clearer basis for choosing a travel card.

How can travellers choose wisely? Before travelling:

Estimate your likely overseas spending. Compare annual fees with travel benefits. Review lounge access and insurance. Choose a 0-forex markup credit card that matches your travel frequency. Read the applicable terms before you apply for credit card options. A balanced comparison can help you choose a card that supports both convenience and long-term value.

Conclusion Choosing the right travel card in 2026 involves balancing forex savings with rewards, airport benefits and overall costs. To choose the credit card, review travel features carefully and select a 0 forex markup credit card that matches your spending habits before you apply for a credit card. This can help make overseas travel both more convenient and more cost-efficient.

FAQs What is a 0 forex markup credit card? It is a card that does not charge the issuer's forex markup on eligible foreign-currency transactions, subject to applicable terms.

Does zero forex remove exchange-rate movements? No. Transactions are still converted using the applicable exchange rate.

Should I compare more than forex charges? Yes. Rewards, annual fees, lounge access and travel insurance also deserve attention.

Why should I pay in local currency abroad? Many travellers prefer paying in the local currency to avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion charges.

Can travel cards still have other charges? Yes. ATM withdrawals, unpaid balances and other applicable fees may still apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.