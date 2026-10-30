IIPA’s UP branch selected for Best Performing Regional/Local Branch award

The Uttar Pradesh regional branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has been selected for the Best Performing Regional/Local Branch award for 2025-26, according to an announcement by the institute’s national headquarters. The Lucknow-based branch will receive the honour at IIPA’s meeting in New Delhi on October 31, 2026, recognising its work in administration, training and public participation.

The award will be presented by the Vice-President of India, who is also IIPA president, at the institute’s annual general meeting on October 31, 2026. The meeting will be held at the IIPA campus in New Delhi.

The recognition acknowledges the branch’s work in public administration, institutional commitment and contributions to public-interest issues. The Uttar Pradesh regional branch operates from Lucknow and receives a grant from the state government.

IIPA was established by the Government of India to promote awareness and discussion on democracy, public welfare, good governance and public participation. The institute has its national headquarters in New Delhi, along with regional and local branches across the country.

The announcement comes as the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has highlighted transparent administration, accountability and the implementation of public welfare schemes as governance priorities. The branch’s award recognises its institutional work in public administration, training and public participation, according to the release.

The branch is headed by its president, retired chief secretary R. Ramani. The release credited the achievement to the collective efforts of senior administrative officers, academics, members, employees and intern students associated with the branch.

K. Ravinder Naik, honorary secretary of the Uttar Pradesh regional branch and a retired IAS officer, described the award as the result of the collective efforts of its members, staff and students. He said the national recognition would encourage the branch to continue contributing to public administration and public welfare issues.

The award is scheduled to be conferred at the institute’s annual general meeting on October 31.