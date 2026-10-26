Chennai, October 26, 2026: The India Dams Conference 2026 is scheduled to take place on October 27 and 28 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, bringing together senior government officials, engineering professionals, infrastructure developers and industry experts to discuss the future of dam infrastructure in India. Held under the theme "Advancing India's Journey Towards a Secure Water Future," the two-day conference will focus on strengthening dam safety, modernising ageing infrastructure and exploring innovative technologies that can improve the performance and resilience of dams and reservoirs across the country. India Dams Conference 2026 to Bring Government Officials and Industry Experts Together in Chennai on October 27–28

As India works to address growing water requirements, changing rainfall patterns and increasing pressure on existing infrastructure, the safety and efficient management of dams have become important national priorities. The conference will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange technical expertise, discuss emerging challenges and explore practical solutions that can support long-term water security and sustainable infrastructure development.

Government Officials and Technical Experts to Lead Discussions The conference will feature insights from prominent government representatives and industry specialists, including R Giridhar, Regional Director, National Dam Safety Authority, Southern Region; Dr. M. Selva Balan, Additional Director and Scientist E, Central Water and Power Research Station, Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Ashok Kumar, Director (Hydro Power), Ministry of Power.

Other distinguished participants will include Anil Jain, Former Chairman, National Dam Safety Authority, and Biju Ponnaratta, General Manager, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited.

Their participation will bring together perspectives on dam safety regulations, engineering practices, hydropower development and infrastructure management, encouraging meaningful discussions between policymakers, technical institutions and industry stakeholders.

Modernising Ageing Dams and Strengthening Safety Standards A key focus of the conference will be the modernisation of existing dams and the adoption of technologies that can improve structural safety, operational efficiency and long-term performance.

With many dams continuing to serve communities, agricultural regions and industries over several decades, the conference will examine how engineering advancements and improved management practices can help extend infrastructure life while reducing operational risks. Discussions will further explore the importance of regular safety assessments, effective monitoring systems, preventive maintenance and timely infrastructure upgrades.

Building Resilient Reservoirs and Supporting Hydropower Development Reservoir management and sustainable hydropower development will form another important part of the conference agenda.

Industry experts will discuss approaches to improving reservoir performance, managing changing water availability and strengthening infrastructure resilience in response to evolving environmental conditions.The conference will also examine opportunities to support new dam and hydropower projects through improved planning, technical innovation and collaboration, provide valuable insights for organisations involved in designing, constructing, maintaining and operating water infrastructure projects.

Advancing India's Journey Towards a Secure Water Future Beyond technical presentations, the India Dams Conference 2026 aims to strengthen cooperation between government institutions and the private sector, creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing and industry partnerships.

By bringing together experienced policymakers, engineers and infrastructure specialists, the event seeks to encourage practical approaches to safer dams, more resilient reservoirs and sustainable hydropower development.

The India Dams Conference 2026 will take place on October 27–28, 2026 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, providing a dedicated platform for discussions on the future of India's dam infrastructure and water security.

For more information: https://indiadams.com

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