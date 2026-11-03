Indriya Unveils Festive Film with Aditi-Siddharth Alongside Attractive Dhanteras Offers

Festivals are a time when homes come alive with celebration. From decorating our spaces and preparing for rituals to choosing gifts and welcoming family and friends, every detail is thoughtfully planned to create joy for the people we love. Yet, amidst the festivities and preparations, it is often the simplest expressions of affection and connection that become the most meaningful. The campaign showcases Padmika, a 22-karat gold collection inspired by auspicious symbols, alongside festive offers on gold and diamond jewellery. (Indriya )

Indriya’s Festival of Love celebrates the relationships and moments of togetherness that sit at the heart of every celebration. This festive season, Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, brings this thought to life through a heartfelt campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Bringing this thought alive is a film that follows Aditi and Siddharth as they prepare to host friends for Diwali. Amid the bustle of festive preparations, they find moments for playful banter, thoughtful gestures and an easy companionship that feels instantly relatable. Through their natural chemistry, the film captures the warmth and affection that often lie quietly beneath the excitement of celebration.

As the evening unfolds, a thoughtful gesture becomes the centre of attention, prompting their friends to teasingly ask, “Aaj Diwali hai ya Valentine’s Day?” The moment is light-hearted and charming, serving as a reminder that love often finds its expression in the simplest and most unexpected ways.

Complementing the campaign is Padmika, Indriya’s new festive collection crafted in 22KT gold and inspired by symbols of auspiciousness. The collection reinterprets traditional festive symbolism through a contemporary design lens, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and modern. At the heart of Padmika is the revival of Gulabi Meenakari, a traditional pink enamel craft, enriched with delicate blue meenakari accents and paired with auspicious motifs such as Goddess Lakshmi and the lotus, timeless symbols of prosperity, abundance and new beginnings. The collection spans necklaces, earrings, bangles and statement pieces designed for the festive season and beyond. Worn by Aditi throughout the campaign, Padmika becomes an integral part of the story. Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing and Visual Merchandising, Indriya, said, “This festive season, we wanted to move beyond the larger spectacle of celebration and focus on the moments of affection and connection that often unfold quietly within it. Aditi and Siddharth brought this thought to life effortlessly. As a couple, they embody the warmth, playfulness and genuine companionship that the campaign seeks to celebrate, making the story feel authentic and relatable.”

‘We see this as an opportunity to build deeper emotional connections’ Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya, said, “The festive season remains one of the most important periods for the jewellery industry, shaped by the enduring traditions of celebration, gifting and auspicious purchases. As Indriya continues to expand its presence across India, we see this as an opportunity to build deeper emotional connections with consumers through stories that resonate with how they celebrate today. With ‘Festival of Love’, we wanted to spotlight the relationships and moments that make the festive season meaningful, while Padmika brings this sentiment to life through jewellery inspired by prosperity, blessings and new beginnings. Together, they reflect our vision of creating jewellery that is rooted in Indian culture yet relevant for the modern consumer.”

Welcoming Dhanteras With Dhanteras traditionally marking the most auspicious time of the year to bring home gold, Indriya has also introduced a set of festive offers to make the occasion a little more rewarding. Shoppers can enjoy up to 30% off on making charges for gold jewellery, translating into savings of up to ₹1,001 per gram, while those drawn to diamonds can avail up to 50% off on diamond value. In keeping with the age-old practice of exchanging family gold during the festive season, the brand offers zero deduction on old gold exchange, across all karatages.

For families who like to plan their Dhanteras purchase ahead of time, Indriya’s gold rate lock offers added peace of mind. Customers can secure the current gold rate by paying a 25 per cent advance; if prices rise before Dhanteras, they pay the booked rate, and if prices fall, they simply pay the lower one. It is a thoughtful addition to a season that, much like the campaign itself, is ultimately about celebrating the people and moments that matter most.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.