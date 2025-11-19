Introducing Epic Yatra's 2026 Pilgrimage Packages Bookings Now Available for Chardham Do Dham & Amarnath Yatra Tours

Government-Recognized Pilgrimage Operator Launches Premium, Safe & Devotion-Oriented Yatra Experiences

Noida, India – 19 Nov 205: Accredited by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department, Epic Yatra proudly presents its pilgrimage packages for 2026, offering a wide range of spiritual journeys across the Himalayas. The newly introduced itineraries include the Chardham Yatra Package, Do Dham Yatra Package, Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter, and the Amarnath Yatra Package from Srinagar.

Each package has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure a seamless blend of comfort, safety, and spiritual fulfillment for devotees from across the country.

Chardham Yatra Package

The Chardham Yatra Package is among the most popular pilgrimage tours of Epic Yatra, which covers all four holy shrines of Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Ideal for families, senior citizens, and spiritual travelers, this road-based journey provides a deeply immersive experience through scenic Himalayan landscapes.

Package Highlights:

•Length: 9–13 days

•AC tempo traveller/SUV transportation

COMFORTABLE ACCOMMODATION FACILITIES AT EVERY DHAM

Trekking assistance, ponies, palanquins, and helicopter services

• Temple registration, permits & darshan support

• Hygienic vegetarian meals and 24/7 assistance

"The traditional Chardham Yatra remains a spiritually enriching journey for millions. Our package ensures comfort, safety, and guided support throughout the entire route," says Bandana Singh, CEO of Epic Yatra.

Do Dham Yatra Package

Do Dham Yatra Package by helicopter covers the two most venerated Himalayan shrines, namely Kedarnath and Badrinath. This shorter itinerary is ideal for pilgrims who want to have a spiritually powerful experience within a limited timeframe.

Key Features:

• Duration: 4–6 days

•Comfortable hotels in Guptkashi, Joshimath & nearby regions

• VIP darshan at Kedarnath & Badrinath

• Option for helicopter, pony, palki & trekking assistance

•Private transportation and professional tour coordination

"The Do Dham Yatra is ideal for devotees seeking a compact yet deeply meaningful pilgrimage. It continues to be one of our most popular tours," says Rohit Sharma, Senior Tour Coordinator.

Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter

Epic Yatra’s Amarnath Yatra Package by Helicopter provides the fastest, most comfortable way to visit the sacred Amarnath Cave, which houses the naturally formed Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva. It is ideal for senior citizens, families, and all those who prefer ease and efficiency.

Package Benefits:

Same-day return helicopter service from Baltal or Pahalgam

• VIP darshan assistance at the sacred cave

• Luxury stays in Srinagar & Sonamarg

•Private airport transfers & ground support

• High-altitude medical support, including oxygen

• Pure vegetarian meals throughout the tour

"Our helicopter package ensures pilgrims experience spiritual bliss with utmost safety and comfort," says Bandana Singh.

Amarnath Yatra Package from Srinagar

Amarnath Yatra from Srinagar shares the holiness of devotion along with the natural beauty of Kashmir. This itinerary offers a serene and comfortable journey starting from the valley, making it suitable for families and first-time visitors.

Package Highlights:

• Duration: 3 days / 2 nights

• Route: Srinagar → Sonamarg → Baltal → Panchtarni → Amarnath Cave → Srinagar

• Deluxe or luxury accommodation options

• Same-day return helicopter from Baltal

•Professional ground support & optional sightseeing: Dal Lake, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg

"The option of departure from Srinagar balances pilgrimage and relaxation, giving devotees a peaceful start to their Amarnath Yatra," says Bandana.

Why Pilgrims Trust Epic Yatra

It has been a pioneer in providing safe, transparent, and spiritually focused tours across India, Nepal, and Tibet. Having conducted over thousands of successful yatras to Chardham, Do Dham, Amarnath, Vaishno Devi, and Kailash Mansarovar, the company remains a trusted leader in pilgrimage travel.

Key Strengths:

Government-recognized operator

Customizable packages & transparent pricing

Experienced drivers, trained guides & ground staff

24/7 support & medical assistance

Verified accommodations & reliable transportation

Strong emphasis on safety, comfort & devotion

With exclusive pilgrimage packages, Epic Yatra has officially opened bookings for 2026, promising devotees the ultimate comfort and reliability on some of India's most sacred journeys thoughtfully designed into attractive itineraries. The new season's offerings entail Chardham Yatra, Do Dham Yatra, and Amarnath Yatra tour packages, each uniquely crafted to give a spiritually enriching and hassle-free experience to individuals, families, and groups.

EPIC Yatra has amplified its range of packages for the 2026 Chardham Yatra-from budget-friendly group journeys to luxury tours with premium hotels, facile conveyance, and personalized facilitation-so that every pilgrim undertakes the holy circuits of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in comfort. The pilgrims can opt for road-based tours, upgraded deluxe itineraries, and special senior-citizen-friendly packages, which ensure safety, ease of travel, and well-paced daily schedules.

The packages for Do Dham Yatra, including Kedarnath-Badrinath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, have also been refined for 2026 to meet the expectations of those who look forward to a shorter yet equally meaningful pilgrimage. These tours feature carefully planned routes, skilled drivers familiar with Himalayan terrains, and comfortable stays that ensure pilgrims can focus entirely on their spiritual journey.

Package tours for Amarnath Yatra 2026 by Epic Yatra offer an increased level of assistance to pilgrims on this sacred Himalayan journey. Variations include Pahalgam and Baltal routes, helicopter-assisted tours, and fully guided group departures. Designed with safety and convenience in mind, the itineraries incorporate medical support, registration assistance, and even an experienced tour coordinator to accompany yatris throughout their journey.

Unique in the 2026 packages of Epic Yatra are the touches of personalized care. From pre-travel guidance to mandatory registration support, assistance during temple visits, and darshan, every traveller is given due attention by the team. Activities in spirituality are combined with rest periods to make the tours rewarding and stress-free for pilgrims across ages.

About Epic Yatra

Epic Yatra is a leading pilgrimage travel company specializing in spiritual tours across India, Nepal, and Tibet. Building on its reputation for excellence, safety, and transparent service, it crafts once-in-a-lifetime journeys to Chardham Yatra, Do Dham Yatra, Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Head Office:

Office No. F02, First Floor, A-28, Block A, Sector 4

Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301

Email: epicyatra@gmail.com

