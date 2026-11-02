Mandaviya calls Chhattisgarh Hockey League a model for other states

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday described the Chhattisgarh Hockey League as a model for other states, saying such competitions help develop players and strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the tournament had provided players from different parts of Chhattisgarh an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and gain experience alongside national and international players. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lays the foundation stone during the 'Bhumi Pujan' of the nursing college building and dormitory at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, in Raipur on Sunday. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries also present. (@vishnudsai)

Mandaviya and Sai attended the league's closing and prize distribution ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur. They congratulated the winning and runner-up teams and players recognised for their performances.

Platform for emerging players Sai said Chhattisgarh had considerable sporting talent in its villages, tribal areas and remote regions, but players needed access to modern training, facilities and opportunities to progress. He said the state government was working to strengthen sports infrastructure and support emerging talent.

Six teams participated in the league: Rajdhani Royals, Nyaydhani Knights, Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions, Bailadila Bulls and Mainpat Titans. Players from Bastar, Surguja, Raigarh and Rajnandgaon competed in the tournament.

Sai said each team included an Olympian, giving young players an opportunity to share the field with experienced international athletes and learn from them. Matches were broadcast on JioHotstar, while commentary in Chhattisgarhi alongside Hindi was intended to connect the competition with local audiences.

Mission to identify talent The Chief Minister said the Mukhyamantri Khel Utkarsh Mission had been launched to identify promising players in villages and remote areas and connect them with training centres. He said the government aimed to ensure that talented players were not held back by a lack of resources.

Mandaviya said initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had increased young people's interest in sports. He said sport was increasingly being viewed as an avenue to showcase talent and build a future, beyond recreation and physical fitness.

He expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh league would expand and become more competitive, providing a platform for players from the state and elsewhere to progress. Sai said he hoped the competition would produce players who would represent India and win medals at international events.

Deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, skill development minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, MP Brijmohan Agrawal and league ambassador Sardar Singh also attended the ceremony.