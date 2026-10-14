Odisha launches 46 industrial projects worth ₹39,383 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated industrial projects and laid foundation stones for new investments worth ₹39,383 crore, covering 46 projects across 14 districts and carrying an estimated employment potential of 42,512 jobs. The state estimates they could generate 42,512 jobs, spanning sectors from metals and renewables to healthcare and tourism. But project-wise details and timelines remain undisclosed, leaving implementation the measure of success.

The ceremony was held in Kalinganagar in Jajpur district and included discussions between state officials and industry representatives on project implementation and investment requirements.

The projects span steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles, electronics, information technology services, logistics, tourism, industrial gases, infrastructure, shipbuilding, power storage, healthcare and other sectors, according to the state government.

The districts covered are Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Investment pipeline The government said Odisha has grounded 116 projects and inaugurated 35 under Majhi's leadership, taking the cumulative tally to 151 projects with investments valued at ₹3,11,722.46 crore and an estimated employment potential of 2,40,697.

The latest approvals and inaugurations follow the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and subsequent investor roadshows in India and abroad. The state government said its outreach aims to move investment commitments towards implementation and production.

The announcement did not provide a project-wise breakdown of the 46 investments, including individual investment amounts, company names or expected completion dates.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the government's focus was on translating investment into projects, employment and improved livelihoods. He said investor engagement and project facilitation were intended to strengthen Odisha's industrial ecosystem and extend the benefits of growth to residents.

Focus on execution Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary for industries, home, and information and public relations, said the success of investment promotion depended on implementation. He said the government was working to address investor requirements and improve coordination so that projects could contribute to industrial capacity, jobs and local economic development.

The state government also expects the investments to create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises through value addition and demand for associated services. Construction, logistics and other supporting activities were identified as areas that could benefit from the projects.

The government has set out a broader goal of achieving Samruddha Odisha by 2036, with industrial diversification and employment generation among the objectives outlined in its investment push. The 46 projects announced in Jajpur add to the state's stated effort to convert investment proposals into operating industrial facilities.