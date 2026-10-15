Odisha’s first woman e-bus driver highlights inclusive public transport

Shubhalakshmi Mahananda, identified by the state government as Odisha’s first woman to drive an electric bus, is emerging as an example of women entering non-traditional roles in public transport as Bhubaneswar prepares to host the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo on October 23 and 24. Her work highlights women’s access to transport careers as state expands mobility. Ahead of Bhubaneswar’s Urban Mobility India conference, her story asks who gets to shape transport’s future.

Mahananda drives an Ama Bus operated by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Kendujhar, where the electric bus network has 25 vehicles and a dedicated depot, according to a press release. Her work combines the expansion of electric public transport with efforts to broaden women’s participation in the sector.

Driving a passenger bus requires technical skills, alertness and responsibility for passengers, the release said. Mahananda acquired the necessary skills through specialised training and practical experience.

Women in public transport Her journey highlights the employment opportunities that can emerge when women enter occupations traditionally dominated by men. The state government said women taking up transport jobs can strengthen workforce diversity and gain greater economic independence.

The release also links the expansion of electric buses in Kendujhar to Odisha’s efforts to develop cleaner public transport. Electric buses can reduce local air pollution compared with conventional diesel buses, although the release did not provide figures on emissions reductions or operating costs for the district’s fleet.

Odisha’s public mobility initiatives include Ama Bus, Ama E-Ride and digital mobility services, which the government says are intended to connect people with jobs and essential services.

Conference on urban mobility Bhubaneswar will host the 19th UMI Conference and Expo on October 23 and 24 under the theme “Urban Accessibility & Liveability in the Digital Age”. Odisha will be the first state in eastern India to host the event, according to the release.

The conference is expected to bring together policymakers, urban planners and mobility experts to discuss accessible, sustainable and technology-driven transport systems. The programme will take place alongside the National Urban Conclave 2026.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the events would provide a platform for policymakers, planners and mobility experts to discuss sustainable and inclusive urban development. He also cited Mahananda’s journey as an example of the state's efforts to empower women and create opportunities.

Her story adds a workforce perspective to discussions about electric vehicles, digital services and transport infrastructure. It highlights that the transition to cleaner mobility also raises questions about who can access employment in the sector and participate in shaping the future of public transport.