Uttar Pradesh’s medical colleges rise to 85 from 36 in 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted changes in the state’s healthcare system, saying the expansion of medical education and public health coverage has helped strengthen access to treatment. In a post on X on Friday, he described the shift from the compulsion to seek treatment to confidence in healthcare security as a new identity for the state. up cm yogi adityanath (ANI)

Adityanath said the state government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the commitment to Antyodaya, had worked to move beyond what he described as a weak healthcare system before 2017. He cited the expansion of medical colleges and the “One District-One Medical College” initiative as evidence of the change.

The number of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 36 in 2017 to 85, according to figures shared by the chief minister. The number of MBBS seats has also risen from 4,690 to more than 13,600.

The expansion, Adityanath said, has increased opportunities for young people to study medicine and brought quality treatment closer to residents. The state’s “One District-One Medical College” commitment, he said, is setting new benchmarks in healthcare. He contrasted this with what he described as the state’s earlier association with “One District-One Mafia”.

The chief minister also referred to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan. More than 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are covered under the two schemes, he said.

According to Adityanath, the coverage helps beneficiaries access treatment for serious illnesses without the same level of concern over high medical expenses. He said the schemes enable people to live with better health, dignity and respect.

Adityanath presented the figures as evidence of the state’s healthcare transformation.