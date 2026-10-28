VIDA EVOOTER: When the festive season comes home on two wheels

Every Indian home knows the signs. The walls get a fresh coat of paint. Old cupboards are cleaned out. Lights go up on the balcony, and someone in the family says, "This is the year we finally buy it." In India, the festive season is when people shop, give gifts, and start new things. A new scooter parked outside the house is as much a part of the season as the sweets on the table. This year, VIDA brings back two familiar faces, a familiar world, and one simple idea: the best time to welcome an EVOOTER home is when the whole house is already celebrating. (VIDA) A Familiar World, a Festive Twist Into this mood steps VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, with its new festive campaign film. The film brings back two of the brand's best-known properties: 'Ghar Ghar EVOOTER' and 'VIDA VAKA VOOM'. The characters, the energy and the playful spirit that viewers already link with VIDA are all still there. What has changed is the setting. This time, the story moves into the colour and cheer of the festive season. At its centre are two people audiences already know. Actors Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor return in their established VIDA characters, and their easy chemistry is the heart of the film. Viewers do not have to be introduced to them again because a festival is about familiar faces coming together, and the film uses exactly that feeling. The film builds to a line: "Ghar Ghar Tyohar, Ghar Ghar EVOOTER", meaning that the festival lives in every home, and so can an EVOOTER. The line also carries VIDA's larger EVOOTER story forward into one of the biggest celebration and buying periods in the country. Blending Sports, Music and Culture- The VOOM Way! With sports and culture deeply ingrained in the ethos of VIDA and Hero MotoCorp, the brand has consistently championed initiatives that celebrate India’s diverse talent, traditions and cultural heritage, adding a distinctive twist to the way these stories are brought to life.

Through familiar screen characters, music and sports initiatives, and a clean-energy installation at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, VIDA brought its EVOOTER message into festive life. (VIDA)

What began with VIDA’s association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was complemented by the launch of an official anthem VIDA VAKA VOOM celebrating the partnership. The anthem has since then evolved into a broader cultural movement with regional and global flavor. From extending a similar association with VIDA Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League to celebrating India’s rich musical heritage through the vibrant sounds of Rajasthani folk music and adding a punchy Gujarati twist to Navratri, and a Nepal edition of VIDA VAKA VOOM, VIDA has continued to explore diverse avenues to connect with audiences. Through these initiatives, the brand goes beyond conventional engagement, bringing together the passion of sports and the vibrancy of music and culture to create experiences that resonate with people across communities. Shakti, from the Screen to the Pandal In Kolkata, VIDA took its festive theme, 'Bengal's #1 Shakti', to the College Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab, one of the city's most iconic Durga Puja pandals. Anyone who has walked through the Puja crowd in the evening knows how much thought goes into these spaces. VIDA's contribution was an illuminated installation of goddess Durga, made to show the power of clean energy.

The way it was made is as interesting as the idea itself. The installation was built from reclaimed metal by local karigars, the craftspeople who give Kolkata's pandals their character. Standing around it were life-size VIDA battery sculptures. Shakti, the divine energy that Durga Puja celebrates, was placed beside the energy that now powers a new generation of vehicles. It was a fresh way of looking at a very old festival. The activation then travelled to Bhubaneswar in Odisha, taking the message of a greener tomorrow to another city that celebrates Puja with equal feeling. This is what makes the campaign feel whole. A film can make people notice a brand. A pandal lets them stand next to it, in the middle of a festival they already love, without any pressure to buy. Together, they put VIDA where people already are: on their screens and in their celebrations. From Film to Front Door And then comes the part that matters most: what happens after the festival lights come on. The season saw strong demand for the VIDA VX2 EVOOTER, and VIDA marked the moment with mega deliveries across the country. Customers took home their scooters in Kochi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR, among other markets. The spread is worth noticing. These are different cities, different languages and different ways of celebrating, and yet they share the same festive wish: to bring something new home. Behind each delivery is a family that made up its mind, perhaps over a dinner table during the festival.

With strong demand for the VX2 EVOOTER and deliveries across several regions, the campaign connects celebration with the adoption of electric scooters. (VIDA)

For VIDA, this is also a milestone in a bigger journey, which is to make electric mobility more accessible across India. A delivery day is where that promise becomes real. The film, the pandal, and the delivery are three steps in the same story. First, people are charmed. Then they are curious. Finally, they are ready to ride. The Bigger Lesson There is a quiet lesson here for brands. Festivals are crowded with advertising, and most of it fades the day the lights come down. What lasts is a story that people can connect with, and a product that keeps its promise once the story ends. VIDA's festive season tries to do both: to entertain with familiar characters, to honour a tradition with care, and to hand over the keys to a customer who is ready to ride.

The season’s VX2 deliveries across India mark the final step from brand awareness to customers taking home electric scooters. (VIDA)