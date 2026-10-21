Yogi Adityanath halts Vijayadashami procession to let ambulance pass

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath halted the traditional Vijayadashami procession near Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday evening after hearing the siren of an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient, according to a press release. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath halted the Vijayadashami procession near Gorakhnath Temple after hearing an ambulance siren. (PTI)

The ambulance had become stuck in the crowd gathered outside the temple’s main gate as the procession moved along its designated route. Adityanath, who was leading the procession in his capacity as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, instructed security personnel to clear the way for the vehicle.

The procession was stopped on his instructions, allowing the ambulance to pass through the crowded area. It resumed only after the vehicle had moved ahead, the release said.

The incident took place during the traditional Vijayadashami procession from Gorakshpeeth, which drew a large gathering of devotees. The event was being held amid security arrangements and limited space for movement near the temple’s main entrance.

Security personnel clear route for ambulance According to the press release, the ambulance arrived near the main gate of Gorakhnath Temple while the procession was moving ahead. The crowd had restricted the vehicle’s movement, leaving it unable to proceed through the area.

Adityanath heard the ambulance siren from near his vehicle and immediately instructed his security personnel to make way for it. Acting on his directions, the personnel brought the procession to a halt and worked to clear the road.

Devotees and other people present at the spot also cooperated, moving aside to allow the emergency vehicle to pass. Despite the large gathering and the limited space available, the ambulance was able to move through the area without obstruction, the release said.

The procession resumed along its designated route after the ambulance had moved ahead. The sequence of events meant that the religious procession was temporarily paused to allow the vehicle carrying the patient to continue its journey.

The release described the decision as an instance of giving priority to human life over tradition and protocol. However, it did not provide further details about the patient’s medical condition, the hospital to which the ambulance was travelling or the patient’s subsequent status.