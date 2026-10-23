Yogi Adityanath highlights role of public servants in effective governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the effectiveness of administration should be measured by the positive changes it brings to people’s lives, emphasising the role of public servants in ensuring that government schemes reach those most in need. UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/PTI)

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister extended his wishes for Sadhana Shrankhla-2026, a two-day regional programme being launched in Lucknow with the participation of eight states and four Union territories. Union minister of state (independent charge) Jitendra Singh is scheduled to attend the event, according to the state government’s statement.

The CM said public servants were among the most important drivers of change and that efficient, sensitive and accountable administration was essential for translating the promise of good governance into public welfare. He said government programmes could benefit people at the last mile only when the administrative system functioned effectively and remained responsive to their needs.

The Chief Minister also criticised the governance record of Uttar Pradesh before 2017, alleging that family-based politics, appeasement and corruption had adversely affected administrative efficiency and work culture. He said crime, the influence of mafias, policy apathy and a crisis of identity had constrained the state’s potential.

Referring to initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi, CM Yogi said the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, was seeking to give a new direction to administrative work culture. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh had moved beyond its earlier image as a “BIMARU” state over the past nine-and-a-half years and was working to redefine its administrative, economic and institutional structures.

The Chief Minister said the state was pursuing the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance” and remained committed to inclusive development and the goal of a developed India.

Sadhana Shrankhla-2026 is intended to carry forward this administrative reform agenda. He wished participants success and said public servants had a key role in ensuring that governance commitments translated into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.