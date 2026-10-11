Youth Run Punjab 2026 held in Amritsar to promote drug-free living

Thousands of young people, sportspersons and residents participated in the Youth Run Punjab 2026 marathon in Amritsar on Sunday as part of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign against drug abuse. Organised by the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) youth wing, the event began at 6 am from Ranjit Avenue and focused on promoting fitness, sports and healthy lifestyles. Participants take part in the Youth Run Punjab 2026 marathon in Amritsar on October 11 as part of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign.

AAP Punjab working president and MLA Aman Sher Singh Shery Kalsi flagged off the marathon. Party leaders and representatives from Amritsar also attended the event and encouraged participants to take part in sports and other constructive activities.

The AAP said the marathon was part of a wider series of events organised in Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar. According to the party, more than one lakh people have participated in the initiative across the state so far.

Kalsi said the participation reflected young people's interest in fitness and sports. He also referred to government welfare initiatives and efforts to help people affected by drug abuse return to constructive lives.

Marathon series held across four cities Addressing participants in Amritsar, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the marathon had earlier received participation in Mohali, Bathinda and Jalandhar. He described the Amritsar event as the fourth programme in the series and said young people and wrestlers from the Majha region had joined in large numbers.

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the participation of children and young people sent a message about the importance of physical activity and healthy living. He said sports could provide young people with constructive ways to spend their time and encourage them to stay away from drugs.

Kalsi said the government was working on initiatives for different sections of society, including pilgrimage tours for senior citizens and Mohalla Clinics. He also thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for their efforts towards the state's development.

The party said the marathon series had brought together young people, women, children, sportspersons and senior citizens. It described the events as part of a broader effort to raise awareness about drug abuse and encourage participation in sports.

Sports and fitness highlighted in anti-drug campaign The ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign is being used by the AAP to promote public participation in efforts against drug abuse. Through Youth Run Punjab 2026, the party said it aimed to encourage young people to adopt healthier routines and engage in physical activities.

The Amritsar marathon was organised with participation from people across age groups. Party leaders called for greater involvement of young people in sports and community activities as part of efforts to promote a healthier society.

The AAP said the events across the four cities had drawn more than one lakh participants so far. The party presented the turnout as evidence of public interest in the initiative, although the release did not provide city-wise attendance figures or an independent assessment of the campaign's impact on drug use.

The series is part of the party's stated aim of building a drug-free Punjab and advancing its vision of a ‘Rangla Punjab’.