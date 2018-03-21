State child rights body orders inquiry into alleged medical negligence of minor rape victim

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSPCR) has asked the director general of the health department and Gurgaon deputy commissioner to investigate the matter of alleged medical negligence in attending to a 13-year-old rape victim at the Civil Hospital, Gurgaon.

The commission took suo motu cognizance of a March 14 report in HT—‘Minor rape victim left unattended at Civil Hospital for over 12 hours’. HSPCR chairperson Jyoti Bainda has asked the authorities concerned to furnish a factual report along with relevant documents within three days of the issue of the letter. The letter was issued on Tuesday.

The Gurgaon Civil Hospital recently came under fire from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) over alleged negligence in attending to the injuries of a minor victim of rape after she was admitted there. The victim had allegedly not received first-aid even after 12 hours of being brought to the district hospital on March 13. The alleged negligence came to light after the child was visited by CWC chairperson Shakuntala Dhull on being informed by the police, as per procedure. According to Dhull, the child was wrapped in a dirty shawl that was stinking and could have led to infections. The child was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for treatment.

“The Director General of the department of health, and Gurgaon deputy commissioner are directed to conduct an enquiry regarding non-attending the victim child by the duty officer and submit the detailed report within 3 days positively (sic),” the order stated.

“Take notice that the matter will be taken for further consideration by this commission after the stipulated time period. Before that time you are required to submit the report by post without fail. Take further notice that in case of any default, the commission may proceed to take such action as (it) deems fit and proper,” the order read further.

HSPCR chairperson Jyoti Bainda said, “It was sheer negligence on behalf of the Civil Hospital staff, who did not attend to the victim. She was not only traumatised, but also needed moral support which was not provided to her. If the case was not serious why did the staff members transfer her to the Safdarjung Hospital? We will get the investigation conducted and strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the case.”