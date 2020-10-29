Ballabhgarh murder: Shooter got gun from kin’s friend

gurugram

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 05:04 IST

Two days after a 20-year-old college student was shot dead by a stalker and a friend after a botched abduction attempt outside her college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, a probe revealed that the prime accused got the weapon from his maternal uncle’s friend in Nuh a few days ago.

Police said the stalker Touseef Ahmad’s maternal uncle, identified only as Islamuddin is currently serving a 10-year term in Bhondsi for kidnapping a police inspector in Gurugram on June 30, 2016. They added that Ahmad spoke to his uncle and allegedly asked him to arrange a countrymade pistol , following which the latter’s friend, Azru, provided him with a weapon. Inmates lodged in Bhondsi jail can contact family members , said officials.

Police said that statements of the eyewitnesses were yet to be recorded on Wednesday but would be done this week.

OP Singh, Faridabad’s police commissioner, said: “The special investigation team has identified four eyewitnesses and has collected technical and other evidences against the accused which are enough to hold him guilty in the court. The SIT is questioning the accused and his friend for more details in the case.”A police official familiar with the investigation said on condition of anonymity that Touseef Ahmad told police that he suspected that the victim was in a relationship with another student ; that he had tried to talk to her about it but she wasn’t taking his calls and blocked him on WhatsApp; and that he got angry and planned to murder her.

Singh said two classmates of the deceased tried to chase the accused who fled in his car but they could not get hold of him. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV footage, he said. Ahmad and his friend who accompanied him during the shooting, Rehaan, were tracked down by the police in Nuh and arrested on Tuesday.

Ahmad’s paternal uncle said that the family was unaware of his nephew’s plan. “The incident is unfortunate and we were not aware that my nephew was going to murder a woman. We all were not even aware that he was carrying a weapon with him.” The victim’s family members alleged that Ahmad’s family was well aware that he was going to murder their daughter and arranged a weapon for him. “He often used to threaten my daughter and was harassing her for the last two years. She told us that she was scared of him and he could harm but we never imagined that he could kill my daughter,” said Moolchand Tomar, father of the deceased.