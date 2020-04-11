Gurugram district administration defines boundary of containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:12 IST

The Gurugram administration officials on Saturday clarified that the perimeter of the containment zone in nine areas of the city is restricted to three kilomtre radius from the point where Covid-19 cases has been reported.

Officials said it will be difficult to turn entire sector or area into containment zone as providing access to essential services might get tough. The district administration on Friday had issued an order declaring nine containment zones and authorising the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and police to define the perimeter of the containment zones.

The decision of declaring the containment zone was taken to prevent the clustering of Covid-19 cases in areas from where the cases have been reported. Since March 16, 32 cases have been reported from Gurugram, including 15 Jamaat attendees from Pataudi and Sohna.

A 65-year- old man from Fazilpur Jharsa, who was Covid-19 positive died on April 7. Officials, however, said the main cause of death was heart attack and septicemia.

Amit Khatri, the Gurugram deputy commissioner, said, “As per the guideline, the perimeter of a containment zone covers 3-kilometre radius from the point where a case has been reported. We are demarcating the perimeter by barricading and sealing the entry and exit points falling under the 3km radius. We are trying to create awareness about the perimeter control through announcements. Also, teams will be posting signs to inform about the specific areas under the nine containment zones.”

The nine containment zones are sector 9, 83, 39, 54 and Nirvana Country, Laburnum Sushant Lok Phase 1, Fazilpur Jharsa, Pataudi and village Raipur, Sohna. Though the order identified Palam Vihar as a containment zone, only Bestech Apartment and C block has been sealed, where four of a family were confirmed Covid-19 positive. They have recovered since and were discharged from hospital in the last week of March. Likewise, Sushant Lok phase 1 Laburnum, where a 50-year-old woman was detected Covid-19 positive, has been sealed . The residents of the adjoining condos are allowed restricted movement.

As per the health department guidelines, the containment zone covers a radius of 3-kilometre and the adjoining buffer zone covers a seven-kilometre radius. The police is using the road distance from the epicentre to map the radius and placing the barricades.

Hitender Kumar, SDM, Badhshahpur, who is handling containment zones in sector 54, Laburnum society, sector 39, Nirvana South Close and Fazilpur Jharsa, said, “In certain sectors, largely populated by condominiums, it is difficult to seal the entire area. If we do so, the number of households increase which will create trouble in providing essential services. Therefore, the epicentre from where the case has been reported is getting sealed with no public or vehicular movement, while the remaining 3 kilometre area having restricted movement. We are creating awareness about the perimeter by making announcements, asking people not to move out.”

According to him, it will take some time for residents to realise which residential houses are covered in the perimeter. “Barricades have been put up. Specific entry and exit points have been closed so that households who are not falling under the perimeter should not enter these areas,” said Hatinder.

Rajesh Kumar, SDM, Pataudi said that the administration’s attempt was to control the perimeter around which the cases have been reported. We have covered only wards 11 and 13 in Pataudi, where coronavirus cases have been reported. Within the 3kilomtre radius, we have put eight nakas — five in Pataudi and three in Hailey Mandi. The perimeter covers almost 3000 houses.”

Following the guidelines, all roads connecting the containment zones are been guarded by the police. In certain areas, details of all the persons moving out of the perimeter for essential or emergency service is being recorded, especially in condominiums.

“The perimeter of the containment depends on the risk assessment of the area. It can be revised based on the epidemiological investigation. In the containment zones, it must be ensured there is no unchecked outward movement of population, except for essential services and medical emergencies,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.