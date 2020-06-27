e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Large swarms of Locusts invade Gurugram city

Large swarms of Locusts invade Gurugram city

Earlier on Friday evening, the Gurugram district administration had issued a warning about a likely invasion by swarms of locusts and asked residents to play loud music and beat utensils to repel the insects that feed on standing crops and green vegetables.

gurugram Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:21 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The swarms were spotted at Rajendra Park, Sector 5, MG Road, Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, and 3 and also other parts of the millennium city.
The swarms were spotted at Rajendra Park, Sector 5, MG Road, Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, and 3 and also other parts of the millennium city.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

Large swarms of desert locusts invaded Gurugram on Saturday, catching residents, mostly confined at their homes because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, across neighbourhoods unawares.

Many of them posted videos on social media, where the invading insects could be seen flying over their housing societies amid clanging of kitchen utensils and playing of high-decibel music to repel the swarms of locusts.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Gurugram district administration had issued a warning about a likely invasion by swarms of locusts and asked residents to play loud music and beat utensils to repel the insects that feed on standing crops and green vegetables.

The swarms were spotted at Rajendra Park, Sector 5, MG Road, Nathupur, DLF Phase 2, and 3 and also other parts of the millennium city.

Dinesh Vashisht, president, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 4,5, and 6, Gurugram, said that the swarms of locusts came from Sector 4 and hovered over their area for about 10-15 minutes.

“It was an eerie feeling, as the sky had turned black because of the swarms of invading locusts. People started clanging kitchen utensils that were accompanied by loud music to chase the insects away,” said Vashist.

Residents said birds such as crows, sparrows, and pigeons could be seen flying away to safety because of incoming swarms of locusts.

The district authorities have asked residents to keep their doors and windows shut due to the locust invasion.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from Monday
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
LIVE: With less than 7k new Covid-19 cases, Russia sees a dip in infections
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In