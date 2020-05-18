One killed, another injured in open firing

gurugram

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:05 IST

A group of unidentified men on Monday morning allegedly opened fired at two men, both with criminal records, who were travelling in a car in Taj Nagar village in Farrukhnagar. The police said that one of the men sustained gunshot injury on his head and died at the spot, while the other sustained injuries on his hand and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A preliminary probe into the matter suggests that the reason behind the incident was a financial dispute between one of the two victims and his business partner, who is the prime accused in the case.

According to the police, the victims were identified by their first names as Ravinder alias Sarkar, 31, from Taj Nagar village and Yashpal, 21, from Joniawas village. Ravinder and the prime accused in this case, Birender alias Kallu, were accused in the murder case of one Mahendra Singh, who was the sarpanch of Taj Nagar village. The incident had taken place in March 2011 and both Ravinder and Birender got out of jail on bail in 2016, after which they started business together. The police said that both the men are involved in nine criminal cases each and Yashpal, the deceased, was involved in three criminal cases.

According to the police, on Monday morning, Ravinder and Yashpal, were travelling in their Maruti Suzuki Swift car in Taj Nagar village when some unidentified men came in a car and fired gunshots at them.

Rajesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said, “Yashpal sustained a fatal gunshot injury on his head and died at the spot. Ravinder sustained at least three gunshot injuries on his hand. His condition is reported to be stable and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Ravinder and Birender were partners in multiple business ventures, including real estate. “Due to the lockdown there were issues of cash flow and a financial dispute emerged between them. A preliminary probe suggests that this was the main reason behind the murder. We have booked Birender and three other persons, including a woman in the case. They are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter,” the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering a man with an iron rod after an argument at a construction site in Sector 90.

The arrested man was identified as Mohammed Shaukat, who is a native of Bihar. The police said that he and the victim, Mangaldas, worked as masons at the construction site and were living there with other masons.

Sanjay, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 police station, said that on Saturday around 9.30 pm, the victim returned to the construction site in an inebriated condition. “The victim was misbehaving with other workers at the site. Shaukat, who was present at the spot, hit him with an iron road on his leg in order to scare him. However, the injury was severe and the victim died in the hospital.”