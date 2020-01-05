Opposition spreading fear regarding CAA, says Smriti Irani in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:24 IST

Union minister for textiles and women & child development Smriti Irani, on Sunday, accused the opposition of supporting “anti-nationals” and “spreading fear” among people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Congress shot back saying that calling opposition anti-national is “unconstitutional”.

Irani, who was present in the city as a part of a Jan Jagran Abhiyan, a public awareness campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to apprise people about the new citizenship law, said, “Opposition is creating disillusions over the CAA. The Act supports oppressed minorities, including Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, of the neighbouring Islamic countries and does not strip away the citizenship of minority communities in India,” Irani said, addressing the press conference at PWD Rest House in Gurugram.

The BJP leaders also took out a 2.5-km march from the Vivekanand School in Sector 7 up to Harish Bakery on Old Railway Road.

Calling it a political ploy by the opposition parties for polarization of the vote bank, Irani took potshots at the Congress stating, “It is a known fact that they (the opposition) have always been anti-Hindu and anti-Sikhs but now they are against other communities like Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. Their leaders… Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot… have written letters requesting citizenship for refugees, while former PM Manmohan Singh took the issue to the Rajya Sabha.”

“The anarchy of the opposition is visible as they are now supporting anti-nationals and few leaders are even reiterating the words of Pakistani leaders. They are supporting lawbreakers who are attacking the police and setting fire to public property,” Irani said referring to the face-offs between pro-CAA protesters and the police which turned violent in many parts of the country and have become a subject of controversy. “Be it Delhi or West Bengal, CMs have accepted ghuspaithiyon (intruders) as their vote bank,” Irani said.

Ved Prakash Vidrohi, spokesperson, Congress, Haryana said, “According to the BJP, anyone opposing the CAA and NRC are either anti-nationals or Pakistan supporters. We are a democracy where there will always be a difference of opinion. Calling the opposition anti-national is unconstitutional.” He questioned, “Why the BJP leaders are reaching out to citizens after CAA has been passed in the Parliament?”

Opposition parties have been criticising the Centre and UP governments over its handling of the protests against the CAA and accused the police in some states of brutality and high-handedness. Protests have erupted in different parts of the country, including the national capital, and continue to rage.

Citing the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib by a violent mob in Pakistan, Irani said, “Isn’t this proof for the opposition on the current situation of minorities in Islamic states? If we look at history, Mahatma Gandhi said that if Hindus and Sikhs are tortured in Pakistan then it is India’s duty to give them respect.”

As many non-BJP ruled states have refused to implement the CAA and NRC, Irani said that the Act has been mandated by both houses and won’t be taken back. “Union home minister Amit Shah has clarified that it will not be taken back as it has been mandated by both houses of parliament.”