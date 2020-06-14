Two booked for assaulting man in an incident of road rage

gurugram

The police on Saturday booked two men, who were driving their car on the wrong side of the road, for allegedly assaulting a man following an argument over allowing passage of their vehicle in Wazirabad, near Sector 53. The suspects are yet to be identified, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim, a resident of Sushant Lok-2, was on his way from Hong Kong Bazar to Marble Market to purchase an earthen pot. As the victim’s car was approaching the Wazirabad crossing, another car coming from the opposite side jumped a traffic signal and blocked his path.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In the complaint, the victim alleged that when he told them to follow traffic rules, the two men started hurling abuses at him and alighted from their car. They threw punches at the car and smashed the window panes. The victim then threatened to call the police, following which they fled.”

In the FIR, the victim said that to protect himself, he had rolled up the windows of his car.

A case has been registered against the two men under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 56 police station on Saturday, the police said.