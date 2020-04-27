e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / University announces additional seats for children of Covid-19 warriors

University announces additional seats for children of Covid-19 warriors

gurugram Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To recognise the efforts of people at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the NorthCap University in Gurugram has decided to earmark five seats in each of its programmes for the children of India’s Covid-19 warriors.

HB Raghavendra, the vice-chancellor of the university, said that five additional seats have been introduced in each course for the children of people who were on the frontline battling the pandemic.

“Doctors, nurses, health workers, and all others fighting the pandemic are coronavirus disease warriors and by the introduction of these additional seats for their children, we wish to recognise and appreciate their efforts,” Raghavendra said.

He added that millions of doctors, nurses, police personnel, military and paramilitary forces, journalists, and media persons had stepped in to provide their services and keep the country safe and informed. “People are risking their lives to keep Indians safe everywhere. We owe these families not just our gratitude but support in every possible way,” Raghavendra said.

The additional seats will be introduced in all disciplines, including engineering, management, law and applied sciences for the academic year commencing 2020-2021. Applicants to the multi-disciplinary university will also be eligible to apply for merit-based fee concessions/scholarships. The university’s faculty and staff had earlier donated their one day’s salary amounting to a total of ₹4.33 lakh to the PM National Relief Fund.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper