Woman allegedly commits suicide in Gurugram, male friend booked: Police

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:29 IST

A 35-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a Sector 47 guest house on Thursday, the police said.

The police have booked a male friend of the woman, for abetment to suicide, but have not made any arrests so far. The police recovered a suicide note, in which she alleged that she was taking the extreme step due to her boyfriend.

According to the Sadar police, the woman, who was an executive with a business process management company, had checked in to the guest house on Thursday. On Friday, the kitchen staff tried to reach out to her for breakfast, but she did not respond to internal calls and did not open the door either. Members of staff then informed the police.

A police team found her body hanging from the ceiling fan, and rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the deceased had on August 2, registered a case of rape against her friend and alleged that he had been raping her for the past two years on the pretext of marrying her.

“The victim was under trauma and allegedly had tried to kill herself on July 8 after consuming sleeping pills. She was admitted to a private hospital for three days in Sector 51. The suspect still did not go to meet her, due to which she hanged herself,” he said.

The police said the suspect had maintained physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage for over two years. Later, he allegedly stopped taking her calls and messages, and blocked the cellphone numbers of her and her family members. She said he also blocked them from all social media platforms on July 5.

The suspect lived in a rented accommodation in DLF Phase-3 and often invited the woman to his house. He had also met her parents.

A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the man, after the family filed a complaint.

Police said they are scanning her cellphone records and have recorded statements of the family members.

A staff member of the guest house confirmed that she had checked in on Thursday and had made a booking for the same online. The room was booked for one day.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:29 IST