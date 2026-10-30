Clouds, narrow valleys: What makes Uttarakhand’s pilgrim helicopter flights tricky, and the rules for them

A helicopter with six on board, including the pilot, crashed near Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand on Friday, the latest accident on the state’s pilgrim helicopter routes, where regulators have tightened the rules for flying several times in the past four years. Wreckage and smoke seen at the site where a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed into a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI) Rescuers recovered six bodies from the site in Chamoli district, near the town formerly known as Joshimath. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was flying from Badrinath to Dehradun. The cause of the crash has not been established. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the state body that manages helicopter operations for the pilgrimage, has grounded the company’s fleet as a precaution. ALSO READ: Badrinath helicopter crash: 6 killed as chopper crashes near Joshimath; CM Dhami orders probe Helicopters on the Char Dham circuit, which takes pilgrims to four Himalayan shrines, fly through narrow valleys where clouds can form and move quickly. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which investigates air accidents in India, recorded eight accidents and one serious incident in the sector between 2015 and 2025. Some of them were followed by new rules, audits, fines and suspensions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, and from the state. Helicopters fly only during the pilgrimage season, the months each year when the shrines are open, which ends when they close for winter.

An aerial view of the crash site where a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed into a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI)

Difficult area to fly in Helicopters on the Char Dham routes have to navigate fast-changing weather, narrow valleys, and heat and humidity. The weather in these hills can change rapidly, with sudden cloud cover or rain. DGCA issued its 2023 rules for pilgrimage flights “keeping in view that most of the pilgrimage shrines are located in the hills where the weather conditions change rapidly including sudden clouding and/or precipitation”, the AAIB said in a report on a 2025 crash. ALSO READ: Helicopter flying from Badrinath lost communication, tracking over Joshimath valley moments before crash The routes run through narrow valleys over rugged terrain, and the hours in which helicopters can fly are limited, the civil aviation ministry had said in June. In the first phase of this year’s pilgrimage season, from April to June 26, there were about 400 helicopter movements a day, according to the ministry. Shuttle and charter flights carried more than 78,000 passengers. On the Kedarnath shuttle, pilots fly by sight. DGCA’s rules require them to follow a fixed path along one side of the valley at set heights, and to land at the shrine’s helipad by what they can see, according to the same AAIB report. Until this year, the Kedarnath flights had no air traffic control. Pilots must call out their own positions on a shared radio frequency at fixed points to communicate with other pilots in the valley. Heat and humidity can also reduce how much a helicopter can lift. “With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load carrying capability reduces,” DGCA had said in a 2022 advisory to operators. The advisory told pilots to abandon the approach to the helipad and return to base if winds from behind or the side went beyond permitted limits. Helicopters also crashed during rescue operations after the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand. An Indian Air Force helicopter on flood relief crashed near Gaurikund in June that year, killing 20 personnel, and a private helicopter carrying relief material crashed in the Kedarnath valley in July, killing its pilot and co-pilot. Bad weather and low visibility held up rescue flights in the upper reaches of the mountains, an Army helicopter pilot who flew those missions had told HT after the IAF crash. Heavy cloud cover cut out natural light and affected navigation, he said, adding that the helicopters’ instruments were of little use in bad weather.

Wreckage of a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation lying on a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI)