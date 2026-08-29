HIGH FAT, HIGH SUGAR, HIGH SALT: The red hexagon FSSAI now wants on your chips packet and soda

For years, an Indian shopper wanting to know how much sugar, fat or salt sat inside a packet of chips or a bottle of soda has had to turn it over and decode the small print. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) now wants to change that. Supreme Court intervention puts focus on warning consumers about packaged foods with potentially harmful levels of salt, sugar and fat. (HT/Made on Canva) Under a proposal placed before the Supreme Court, a red hexagon carrying words such as “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” or “HIGH SALT” could soon become a familiar sight on the front of packaged food in India, wherever the product crosses defined thresholds. The proposal comes almost a fortnight after the Supreme Court questioned the regulator’s reluctance to introduce a front-of-pack warning system and gave it two weeks to take a final decision. The significance of the proposal lies not merely in the shape or colour of a new label, but in the shift in the regulatory approach that has followed the Supreme Court's intervention. For years, India's debate over front-of-pack labelling has centred on how nutrition information should be presented to consumers, with the FSSAI considering a star-rating system and extensive stakeholder consultations. However, the court's intervention has now brought the focus squarely on a more direct question: should consumers be expressly warned, at the point of purchase, when a packaged food is high in levels that can pose health risks? The answer emerging from the regulator's latest affidavit is a proposed warning-based system, albeit one that will be introduced in phases and still has to go through the regulatory process, apart from the Supreme Court’s subsequent directives. The regulator's proposal also came within days of a Reuters investigation that reported on a March 19 meeting at which food industry executives had told FSSAI officials that interpretive food labels were confusing and unsuited to Indian palates. The report also gave the examples of a formulation gap between the same brands sold in India and abroad, i.e. a can of Fanta sold in London, for instance, has 63 calories, while the Indian version carries roughly three times as much sugar and an artificial dye that would have triggered a mandatory health warning in Europe. HT had earlier examined how front-of-pack labelling systems work across major economies — from Chile’s black octagonal warnings and the European Union’s Nutri-Score grades to the US’s proposed simplified box. What exactly is FSSAI proposing?

In practical terms, the proposal could change what consumers see before they turn a packet around to read its nutrition table. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The regulator has proposed a red-coloured hexagonal warning on the front of packaged food where the product is high in any two or more of three specified nutrients — added fat, added sugar and salt — based on thresholds under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN). The label would spell out the relevant warning: "HIGH FAT", "HIGH SUGAR" and/or "HIGH SALT". Specified sweetened beverages would carry a separate "HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE" warning. The warnings are intended to be difficult to miss. FSSAI has proposed that they be displayed in a font one point larger than that used in the nutrition information table on the back of the pack. The affidavit also sets out illustrations showing combinations such as "HIGH FAT HIGH SALT", "HIGH SALT HIGH SUGAR" and "HIGH FAT HIGH SUGAR". The system would initially be narrower than a blanket warning for every product high in one of these nutrients. Phase I would cover products high in two or more of the specified nutrients, along with specified sweetened beverages. Phase II would extend the warning to products high in any one of the nutrients. The phased approach is intended to give consumers time to adapt and industry time for reformulation. There would also be exemptions. FSSAI has proposed excluding single-ingredient foods and products (including fresh produce, grains and carbs, fats and pantry staples) inherently rich in fat, sugar or salt, such as ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery and honey, subject to other applicable labelling requirements. In practical terms, the proposal could change what consumers see before they turn a packet around to read its nutrition table. Instead of requiring a shopper to interpret grams of sugar, fat or sodium buried in the nutritional information, the front of the packet would provide an immediate warning where the product crosses the prescribed thresholds. Also read: 'Do you not want India to stay healthy?' Top court grills Centre, FSSAI over food labels The Supreme Court’s push

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Aug. 13, 2026. (PTI)