Nasa’s Swift Observatory, a 22-year-old space telescope that a rescue mission failed to save, is expected to fall back into Earth’s atmosphere on or around Friday, November 6, and India is among the regions under the broad band where any surviving pieces could come down. Over its 22 years in orbit, Swift detected more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts and 1,400 exploding stars, and observed comets, asteroids and black holes, (Nasa) Parts of Africa, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America are also within the predicted zone, according to the Associated Press. Most of the 1.4-tonne telescope is expected to burn up as it falls, but a handful of pieces made of tungsten, a metal denser than lead, and some mirror parts could survive the heat, Brad Cenko, Swift’s principal investigator at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center, told AP. Fragments that do survive are most likely to fall into the ocean. The US Space Force, which is tracking the telescope's decaying orbit, predicts that it will come down on or around Friday, AP reported. The date may still shift as the telescope sinks lower.

Falling back to Earth Swift was launched on November 20, 2004, to study gamma-ray bursts, among the most powerful explosions in the universe, as well as supernovas, the explosions of dying stars, and other high-energy events in space. Nasa says it was designed for a two-year primary mission. Its orbit began to decay faster than expected because of atmospheric drag, which solar storms over the past few years magnified, according to Nasa. Nasa then hired Katalyst Space, a space technology company, to attempt a rescue. The company built Link, a three-armed robotic spacecraft that was launched in July 2026 to reach Swift and raise its orbit. In August, Nasa said Link would not capture or boost Swift because of a problem with the spacecraft’s attitude control, the system that keeps it pointed in the right direction. Link could not get closer than about 12 to 15 kilometres to the telescope and re-entered Earth’s atmosphere in September, AP reported. Swift resumed scientific observations after the rescue was abandoned. It made its last observation on October 20, and Nasa ended the science mission once the telescope was orbiting less than 275 kilometres above Earth, where the greater drag kept its instruments from holding steady on their targets.

Over its 22 years in orbit, Swift detected more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts and 1,400 exploding stars, and observed comets, asteroids and black holes, according to AP. Its name comes from its ability to swivel quickly towards erupting events in space. It also worked as an early-warning system for other observatories, including the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes, which followed its alerts to study cosmic events in greater detail. John Nousek, an astronomer at Pennsylvania State University who directed Swift’s mission operations, told AP that scientists had known since before the launch that the observatory would eventually have to come back to Earth. Also read: 46,590 tracked objects, another 1.2 million we can't see: The mess humans have created in space The process, and the path Satellites and other objects in low Earth orbit don’t stay there indefinitely. Thin air at that height still exerts drag, which slows them down and gradually lowers their orbits. As they descend into denser layers of the atmosphere, they heat up intensely and begin to break apart. Most components are destroyed before they reach the ground. But some materials and parts can withstand the heat. In Swift’s case, Cenko said, tungsten components and parts of its mirrors could survive.

Nasa’s Orbital Debris Program Office, which studies debris in orbit, says surviving fragments are most likely to fall into oceans or sparsely populated areas. Re-entering debris can pose a risk to people and property, but Nasa says the chance of any individual being struck was low.