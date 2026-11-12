How business incubators are transforming women's lives

Across India, thousands of women dream of becoming entrepreneurs every day. For some, entrepreneurship is a necessity to support their families. For others, it is an opportunity to transform an innovative idea into a successful enterprise. Yet many never receive the opportunity to turn those dreams into reality. The barriers they face extend far beyond finance. Social expectations, household responsibilities, limited professional networks, and the need for family approval often make entrepreneurship an uphill journey for them. Women and business incubators (Shutterstock)

Many women entrepreneurs operate within close family circles where access to business information, mentors, investors, and professional networks is limited. Even when they possess innovative ideas, they frequently struggle to convince others--sometimes even themselves-that their businesses deserve to grow.

Our recent nationwide study explored whether business incubators can change this reality. The study compared women entrepreneurs inside (132) and outside incubators (138) and also examined whether incubated women benefited as much as their male counterparts (130). The findings were encouraging.

Women entrepreneurs associated with incubators consistently performed better in spotting new business opportunities, accessing valuables resources for venture growth and creating new products and services than women who were not part of incubators. Even more interestingly, incubated women performed at levels comparable to incubated men across these entrepreneurial activities.

At first glance, this may seem like a simple success story about startup support. In reality, it tells us something much deeper.

An incubator is not merely a building filled with startups. It becomes an alternative social environment where women gain access to mentors, industry experts, fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and professional networks. These connections often compensate for the opportunities that many women have historically been denied owing to social restrictions. One entrepreneur shared how simply mentioning the name of her incubator immediately increased the credibility of her venture

“Their selection [incubator admission process] was not very easy. In the first round there were almost 300+ women entrepreneurs. Incubator did boot-camps in various center across India, out of which they selected the best 100. It was 20-day bootcamp. Further, we also had a three-min pitch for selection. I cleared all these rounds, which means I proved my ability.”

Investors and potential partners were more willing to listen because her startup carried the endorsement of a respected institution. As another women entrepreneur shared, “When I say I'm incubated in [name of incubator], it has a value. So, being here gives more exposure and more value to the company. People are ready to listen to us. We can meet many people through [name of incubator]. So, we can reach out to new people and to new important opportunities. So, networking is so easy from an incubator. And one other benefit is a lot of government grant [name of 22 government grant] are sometimes a seed-funding program and is only for incubated start-ups.”

Another entrepreneur described how her incubator connected her to funding opportunities and helped her expand her business across multiple countries as “I got ₹18 lakh from [incubator name]. Now I am able to manage 400 small scale entrepreneurs across various countries. I extended my business to 15,000 km”. Others spoke about learning from peers, discussing business challenges openly, and receiving technical guidance whenever they needed it.

Perhaps the most powerful finding, however, was not about funding or business growth. It was about freedom - liberate women entrepreneurs from the patriarchal shackles that might otherwise limit their aspirations and potential to perform entrepreneurial activities.

Several women explained that joining an incubator gave them permission-both socially and psychologically—to pursue entrepreneurship. In some cases, incubator managers even helped convince hesitant family members that these women were capable entrepreneurs with potential. Like another women entrepreneur discussed how the incubator manager convinced her parents that she was a very capable person and that she could make her family proud one day, thereby covertly requesting that the parents loosen control over their daughter and allow her to grow better as an entrepreneur in the incubator.

These stories remind us that entrepreneurship is not driven solely by financial capital. It also depends on social acceptance, confidence, and access to supportive communities.

More importantly, this provides insight to governments and policy makers who are heavily investing in building India's startup ecosystem over the past decade. While financial incentives and infrastructure remain important, greater attention must now be directed toward increasing women's participation in incubation programmes. Many aspiring women entrepreneurs are still unaware of these opportunities or perceive incubators as spaces largely meant for men. Expanding awareness, targeted outreach, and family-sensitive support systems can encourage more women to access these valuable platforms.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Deepika Dixit, assistant professor, Strategy and Entrepreneurship Area, XLRI, Delhi-NCR.