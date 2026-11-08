Insurance and the future of MSMEs

Recent years have demonstrated that business risks are no longer confined to market cycles or operational challenges. From pandemics to cyberattacks and climate events, disruptions can emerge suddenly and significantly impact business continuity. MSME

Before the pandemic, few entrepreneurs could have imagined that an invisible virus could bring businesses to a standstill for months. More recently, cyberattacks have crippled small manufacturers, floods have disrupted production across industrial clusters, and supply chain disruptions have delayed deliveries for exporters. For India's millions of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), these are no longer isolated events but realities of doing business in an increasingly uncertain world.

As India aspires to become a $ 5 trillion economy and strengthen its position as a global manufacturing hub, MSMEs are expected to shoulder much of that ambition. The numbers reflect their importance. According to the ministry of MSME, the sector contributes 31.1% of India's GDP, 35.4% of manufacturing output and 48.6% of exports, while employing more than 28 crore people. It is this vast network of enterprises that fuels local economies, creates jobs and drives innovation.

Yet, beneath this impressive contribution lies a significant vulnerability. Many MSMEs continue to operate with limited financial buffers and remain inadequately insured. A single disruptive event, a fire, machinery breakdown, cyberattack or natural disaster, can wipe out years of investment, strain working capital and, in many cases, permanently shut down operations. This is where insurance assumes a role far greater than financial protection. It becomes growth capital.

For most entrepreneurs, capital is carefully allocated towards expanding production, adopting new technologies, hiring skilled talent or entering new markets. When disaster strikes, these funds are often diverted towards repairing damaged assets, replacing equipment or simply keeping the business afloat. Recovery becomes expensive, and growth plans are put on hold indefinitely.

Insurance changes that equation by protecting business capital before it is eroded. Instead of rebuilding from scratch after an unforeseen event, businesses can recover faster, preserve liquidity and continue investing in future opportunities. In that sense, insurance safeguards not only physical assets but also the momentum of enterprise.

The importance of business continuity has become even more pronounced in today's operating environment. Modern MSMEs are far more digitally connected than ever before. They rely on cloud-based applications, digital payments, online customer interactions and global supply chains. While technology has improved efficiency, it has also expanded the risk landscape.

Cybercrime, once viewed as a concern only for large corporations, is increasingly targeting smaller businesses that often lack sophisticated security infrastructure. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), cyber incidents reported across the country have risen sharply over the past few years, underscoring businesses' growing exposure to digital threats. For an MSME, even a temporary ransomware attack or data breach can halt operations, interrupt cash flows and damage customer trust.

Climate-related risks present another growing challenge. Floods, heatwaves and extreme weather events are occurring with greater frequency, disrupting manufacturing clusters and logistics networks. For businesses operating on thin margins, prolonged interruptions can quickly translate into financial distress.

This evolving risk environment calls for a broader understanding of insurance. Traditional property insurance remains essential, but businesses increasingly require comprehensive protection covering machinery, liability, cyber risks, marine transit, employee protection and business interruption. Such integrated risk management enables enterprises to maintain operations, honour contractual commitments and retain customer confidence even during periods of disruption.

Insurance also plays a less visible but equally important role in improving access to finance. Financial institutions increasingly evaluate a company's ability to manage risk alongside its financial performance. Businesses that have appropriate insurance coverage demonstrate stronger governance and operational preparedness, making them more credible borrowers. For growing MSMEs seeking working capital or expansion funding, this can translate into better financing opportunities and improved lender confidence.

Perhaps the greatest value of insurance lies in the confidence it gives entrepreneurs to pursue growth. Every expansion plan, export order, technology investment or product launch involves uncertainty. Entrepreneurs cannot eliminate risk, but they can reduce its financial impact. When the downside is protected, businesses are more willing to innovate, explore new markets and scale operations with greater conviction.

Despite these advantages, insurance penetration among India's MSMEs remains relatively low. Industry estimates indicate that a large proportion of small businesses remain either uninsured or significantly underinsured. Limited awareness, perceived costs and the belief that "it won't happen to me" continue to delay adoption. Yet, as business risks become more complex and interconnected, remaining uninsured is increasingly becoming the costlier option.

Bridging this protection gap will require a collaborative effort involving insurers, policymakers, lenders, industry bodies and digital platforms. Simplified products, technology-enabled underwriting, faster claims settlement and greater financial literacy can make insurance more accessible and relevant for smaller enterprises.

India's MSMEs have consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to changing market conditions and embracing new opportunities. As they become larger contributors to domestic manufacturing and global value chains, resilience will be as important as ambition.

After all, growth is not determined solely by how much businesses invest, but also by how effectively they protect those investments. In an economy where uncertainty has become a constant, insurance is no longer just a safety net, it is an essential enabler of sustainable growth, business continuity and long-term competitiveness.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & CEO, Generali Central Insurance.