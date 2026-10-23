Redevelopment must renew buildings without unmaking communities

Across Mumbai, redevelopment is asking entire communities to exchange the certainty of the familiar for a promise about the future. A family may be leaving the home in which two generations were raised. A tenant may be moving away from the neighbourhood that makes work and school accessible. A shopkeeper may be stepping away from customers built over decades. Older residents may be leaving behind neighbours who function as an informal support system. Infrastructure (HT Archive/representational image)

Redevelopment promises safer structures, better-planned homes, improved accessibility and modern infrastructure. Yet residents are not only evaluating the replacement apartment. They are also asking whether they will return on time, whether the new development will remain affordable to maintain, whether local livelihoods will survive the transition, and whether the neighbourhood will still feel like theirs.

These concerns are not an argument against change. They reveal the true complexity of redevelopment. It is both a capital-intensive real-estate proposition and a transformation of an inhabited social environment. The former is assessed through title, land potential, FSI, rehabilitation obligations, transit rent, approvals, construction costs, sale inventory and returns. The latter is experienced through relationships, livelihoods, identity and patterns of everyday life. Successful redevelopment depends on planning these two realities together.

The scale makes this an urgent urban question. Between January 2020 and March 15, 2026, Mumbai recorded 1,094 redevelopment agreements, unlocking approximately 432 acres and potentially generating about 59,000 sale units, excluding rehabilitation and amenity areas. The city also has more than 13,000 cessed buildings requiring structural assessment and renewal. Redevelopment is therefore not a collection of isolated transactions; it is becoming one of the principal ways in which Mumbai will renew its housing stock and reshape established neighbourhoods.

If redevelopment is to create continuity rather than displacement, the conventional feasibility study must become more expansive. Structural condition, ownership, regulatory potential and project economics determine whether a development can proceed. They do not fully explain what must be protected while it proceeds.

That understanding begins with observing how the neighbourhood functions. Local enterprises may depend on relationships built over generations. A courtyard, corridor or shaded entrance may enable interaction and informal supervision. Familiar pedestrian routes may connect residents to schools, transport, healthcare, markets and places of worship. Together, these elements form a kind of social infrastructure that makes urban density manageable.

The objective is not to preserve an ageing physical form unchanged. It is to identify which functions and relationships should continue after that form changes. This understanding should influence the placement of common areas, pedestrian circulation, retail interfaces, accessibility, phasing and temporary relocation.

Resident engagement is consequently most valuable before the project’s principal assumptions harden. Residents are not a uniform stakeholder group. Owners, tenants, young families, older residents and local businesses may experience the same transition differently. Their concerns can range from transit accommodation and school commutes to lease continuity, customer access, maintenance costs and certainty of return.

Engagement conducted after the master plan is substantially complete can explain a proposition. Engagement conducted earlier can improve it. It becomes a source of planning intelligence rather than a procedural formality.

That intelligence has direct commercial value. Redevelopment involves fragmented ownership, consent risk, regulatory complexity, construction inflation, long cash-flow cycles and reputational exposure. Ambiguity around entitlements, timelines, escalation mechanisms and grievance resolution can compound each of these risks.

Clear commitments and transparent communication, therefore, do more than reassure residents. They create more durable consent and greater execution certainty. Trust is not external to the business plan; in redevelopment, it is one of the conditions on which the business plan holds.

The same discipline must extend to the design and operating model. Commercial viability cannot be measured only through achievable FSI, the value of the sale component or positioning at launch. It must also account for the performance of the completed development and the ability of returning residents to sustain it.

A larger rehabilitation unit is not an unqualified improvement if its maintenance becomes unaffordable. An extensive amenity programme does not create enduring value if it is costly to operate or disconnected from residents’ needs. Efficient layouts, durable materials, passive design, accessible circulation and purposeful shared spaces often create stronger long-term outcomes.

These choices are where community continuity becomes tangible. A familiar courtyard may be reinterpreted as a shared terrace or well-planned podium space. Local retail can be integrated rather than displaced. Seating, play areas and pedestrian movement can be designed around actual patterns of use rather than treated as residual elements of the site plan.

The same thinking must extend beyond the plot boundary. Additional density creates greater demand for water, energy, waste management, mobility, green cover, public space and social infrastructure. A development may be underwritten plot by plot, but its cumulative effects are experienced neighbourhood by neighbourhood.

Sustainability must, therefore, encompass both the environmental performance of the building and the carrying capacity of its urban context. This calls for closer alignment between development potential, infrastructure provision and long-term operating efficiency.

The developer’s role is ultimately to reconcile these multiple imperatives: residents’ aspirations, commercial discipline, environmental responsibility and urban capacity. The purpose is neither to hold a neighbourhood in the past nor to maximise built potential without regard to consequence. It is to enable necessary change without discarding the social value accumulated over decades.

Redevelopment succeeds when residents return not only to safer and better homes, but to a neighbourhood that remains economically viable, environmentally resilient and recognisably their own. The most enduring projects will demonstrate that modernisation and memory are not opposing forces—and that progress creates the greatest value when communities are carried forward with it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Adrija Agarwal, president, Sattva Group.