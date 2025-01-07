Urbanisation in India’s hills: Persistent challenges and plausible pathways

India’s development trajectory is closely tied to urbanisation. This brief critiques the existing urban planning framework in the country, examining the gaps and unique challenges posed by urbanisation and the impacts of the climate crisis in hilly cities. The brief focuses on India’s ecologically sensitive Himalayan ecosystem, which have historically received little attention in urbanisation discourse. The region’s hilly urban areas have unique features that necessitate a nuanced policy approach tailored to addressing local concerns. Drawing on data from empirical studies and policy documents, this brief recommends targeted interventions to navigate the complexities of current urbanisation pathways in these hilly terrains. The aim is to contribute to more comprehensive and effective urban planning. GDP (Shutterstock)

India is emerging as an important player in global development, particularly in the Global South, as it grows its economic heft. Contributing to the country’s growth story is urban development; cities currently account for 58% of gross domestic product (GDP), and this share is projected to rise to 70% by 2030.

India is urbanising fast; by 2050, with a projected 404 million inhabitants in cities, it is expected to have the world’s largest urban population. However, issues related to liveability, from inadequate affordable housing due to insufficient public investment to worsening pollution levels, remain largely unaddressed.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Snehashish Mitra and Atmaja Gohain Baruah, ORF.