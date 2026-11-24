On November 25, 1949, Dr BR Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, delivered his final—and arguably most consequential—speech to the Constituent Assembly, in which he presciently observed: “…I feel, however good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot.” An Indian citizen holds the Constitution. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary (Representative Image) more

He was deeply conscious of the fact that the quality and effectiveness of a republic would inextricably be linked to the character and integrity of those who are exercising power. Only then would the commitments envisaged in the Constitution be fulfilled.

As we mark the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, those words of Dr Ambedkar ought to shape our understanding and appreciation of Samvidhan Divas, or Constitution Day. As we in India proceed towards the hundredth year of our independence in 2047, we ought to bring two national commitments into one unique and significant constitutional imagination: Viksit Bharat and Surakshit Samvidhan. A developed India and a Constitution whose authority, freedoms, rights and promises are secure.

These two aspirations have a symbiotic relationship with each other.

The vision of development assumes democratic legitimacy when the people of the Republic are able to influence its direction, challenge its consequences, and reap its benefits. The protection offered by the Constitution becomes relevant when it empowers people to live with dignity, seek the opportunities it promises, and enjoy their freedoms. In the same vein, a truly developed India ought to be one where power holders remain accountable to the Constitution.

To have a better understanding of this relationship, we ought to return to the moment of 1949. India’s Constitution arose from the freedom struggle against colonial rule, which left India not only immiserated but broken. Also shaping it were the catastrophic consequences of Partition and the determination of our people to challenge entrenched social, economic and political hierarchies.

Our framers were conscious of the need to confront poverty, fight discrimination and address deep differences of language, religion, caste and region. Yet they were hopeful enough about the future, and so devoted to India’s quest for freedom and equality, to rest their confidence in democratic and enlightened citizenship.

The ambition of the framers went beyond establishing the institutions of independent India. Their goal was to transform the relationship between state and society, citizen and power. The vision was to help the transition of subjects becoming citizens, so that those who had endured centuries of disadvantage and discrimination would have the hope and promise of equality. All of this was supposed to ensure that public power would function within the limits of constitutional governance. Dr. Granville Austin, in his most authoritative work, The Indian Constitution: Cornerstone of a Nation, observed, “The Indian Constitution is first and foremost a social document…”.

India’s Constitution made our future a shared responsibility. But for this commitment to be fulfilled, we must embrace five responsibilities that should guide our journey to 2047.

First, the need to make constitutional stewardship the first responsibility of power.

We need to recognise that every holder of public power is a custodian of the constitutional promise. This responsibility is shared among legislatures, ministers, judges, civil servants, and all those who are vested with regulatory, investigative, and other public institutions. The fact of the matter is that this power cannot be linked to political affiliation, institutional privilege, or, for that matter, the popularity of a particular decision.

Protecting the Constitution inevitably demands habits of restraint, consciously adhering to the limits of one’s office, taking the effort to explain decisions, accepting scrutiny, and most importantly, preserving and protecting the capacity of institutions to act independently and fearlessly. A constitutional oath ought to shape the conduct of power holders long after the ceremony has ended.

Democratic institutions weaken when their objectives are subordinated to the expediency of the interests that control them. A legislature loses its power and authority when discussions and deliberation become incidental. An independent investigative authority loses credibility when its impartiality is questioned. A public authority loses its institutional legitimacy when loyalty to individuals in power displaces fidelity to the constitutional promise.

The 2047 agenda should bring institutional integrity to the centre-stage of national development. We ought to be able to evaluate the quality of legislative scrutiny, the transparency of public appointments, the objectivity and fairness of decisions relating to administration and the availability of remedies against abuse of power. The state and effectiveness of the Republic’s governance cannot be measured solely through economic indicators.

This commitment to the constitutional promise ought to survive and transcend changes of government and the transience of political office. The individuals exercising power ought to protect the institutional safeguards they would expect to rely on when not in office. Those who aspire to seek power ought to practice the constitutional restraint that they might expect from their opponents. The true test of constitutional stewardship is whether institutions retain their credibility even when the decisions they take cause inconvenience to those who are powerful enough to undermine these institutions.

Second, deepening of democracy through federalism and decentralisation.

The future of India’s development will be achieved through the capacities of its States, cities, towns, and villages. The national aspiration of Viksit Bharat should be supported by the distribution of authority, expertise, resources, powers, and responsibilities across the democratic system.

The principle of cooperative federalism expects sustained and meaningful consultation, predictable and reliable fiscal relationships, and most importantly, adherence to the constitutional role of the states of India. Their vast experience in addressing the challenges of education, health, agriculture, innovation, and administration is a sine qua non for national progress. The differences that might exist between States can create opportunities for experimentation, learning, and benchmarking, while providing cooperative mechanisms that will strengthen the institutional trust that ought to be established.

The ongoing debates relating to delimitation and representation should be approached in that spirit of cooperative federalism. Challenges of democratic equality, population, demographic change, and the concerns of States that have led population stabilisation measures will require careful deliberation and conscious consideration.

A fair and balanced settlement will expect democratically engaged deliberation and confidence-building measures across the regions of India. The sum and substance of the negotiation required to address these issues will demonstrate the vitality and power of India’s federal compact.

Democratic decentralisation needs to transcend the relationship between the Union and states. While Article 40 of the Constitution envisages village panchayats, the later constitutional recognition of panchayats and municipalities through the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution provided local democracy with a more robust constitutional foundation. The next frontier in this effort is to work towards local representatives having the necessary resources, manpower, and authority to enable them to fulfil their responsibilities in an impactful manner.

The reality is that a village simply cannot determine its priorities for development if every decision that is of any great consequence is taken elsewhere. A city cannot be held accountable for public services if it does not have adequate authority over the delivery of those services.

As we embark on the journey of 2047, democratic decentralisation ought to bring the process of making decisions much closer to the people impacted by them.

Empowered gram sabhas, efficient municipal institutions, robust consultation mechanisms, and transparent local budgets can make the Viksit Bharat promise more attainable. India’s constitutional promise will be fulfilled when ordinary people are able to participate with the government in the decision-making process.

Third, protecting the independence of the judiciary, especially when it is uncomfortable.

Judicial independence is critical to the constitutional vision as citizens need an institution that is ready and willing to evaluate and assess the legality of power without fear or favour. Its most compelling justification lies in the protection it provides to people whose rights are undermined.

The Emergency years continue to remain a warning against assuming that this protection can be taken for granted. In ADM Jabalpur v. Shivkant Shukla (1976), four of the five judges on the Supreme Court Bench failed to uphold the judicial protection of personal liberty when it was most needed. Justice HR Khanna’s lone dissent protected the constitutional principle that the majority of the Bench unfortunately abandoned. Decades later, in the Puttaswamy judgment, the Court expressly overruled ADM Jabalpur and vindicated the core of that dissent by Justice Khanna.

The scars of that judicial betrayal must remain part of our institutional memory. Constitutional protections run the risk of being fragile when courts end up deferring excessively to legislative authority or executive assertions.

The need to protect the independence of the judiciary is a responsibility that ought to be shared by the judiciary and the executive. Judges must sustain this principle through intellectual integrity, fairness, impartiality, ethical conduct, and well-reasoned opinions. Governments and political parties across the board ought to respect these judgments through compliance with judicial decisions. They ought to provide the necessary institutional support while recognising that constitutional adjudication will, at times, undermine executive and political preferences.

An adverse judgement can, of course, be challenged through lawful process. However, the inconvenience that is caused to the executive cannot provide justifications for any attempt to weaken the institutions that deliver these judgments.

Judicial independence must also be accompanied by accountability within the judiciary. Transparent processes, timely adjudication of disputes, consistent standards of governance, a transparent process for the appointment of judges, and the utmost attention to access to justice: these are the principles that the judiciary ought to make part of its institutional culture.

For an ordinary citizen who is expecting relief from the court, its independence must also be accompanied by its accessibility and its ability to provide effective remedies.

A Surakshit Samvidhan demands a high degree of responsibility from judges, who must also be able to decide without fear or favour, and from governments, which must be responsible and secure enough to accept the constitutional limits on their powers. This delicate relationship is foundational to the trust on which a Viksit Bharat should be built.

Fourth, linking fundamental rights and directive principles into a common project of justice.

The promise of our Constitution unfolds through the relationship between fundamental rights in Part III and the directive principles of state policy in Part IV. Together, they recognise both the freedoms people must enjoy and the conditions that ought to be created for them to exercise these freedoms.

The Constituent Assembly clearly did not intend the directive principles to become merely ceremonial aspirations. During the debates, Dr Ambedkar took pains to explain that they were directions to future legislatures and executives, with a view to guiding the exercise of public power.

Article 37 makes their constitutional position clear: although not enforceable by courts, they are nevertheless indispensable to the governance of the country, and the State must apply them in making laws. This critical distinction between enforceability and responsibility is central to India’s constitutional governance. The mere absence of an obvious judicial remedy does not exempt governments from their constitutional obligations.

Freedom of expression will become more meaningful when access to education empowers people to exercise this freedom confidently. The right to equality demands demonstrable action against discrimination and disadvantages that disallow people from participating on equal terms. Personal dignity expects attention to health, nutrition, livelihood, and humane and equitable conditions of work.

In the landmark Minerva Mills v. Union of India judgement, the Supreme Court of India recognised that harmony and balance between Part III and Part IV of the Constitution is an essential feature of the basic structure of the Constitution. Neither of these parts can be allowed to extinguish the other. Social transformation ought to respect rights and freedoms, while the protection of rights and freedoms ought to be conscious of the material realities of people’s lives and lived experiences.

The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 should help navigate this relationship by shaping budgets, legislation, and even public administration. Governments ought to explain how major policies are able to fulfill the constitutional commitments and show whether the benefits are reaching those who have the most significant disadvantage.

Legislatures have a responsibility to scrutinize outcomes in education, public health, social protection, and even equal opportunity with the robustness required to evaluate these constitutional principles. The directive principles of state policy ought to inform the interpretation, implementation, and evolution of rights.

For this aspect to be taken seriously, we require an integrated understanding of the Constitution while consciously adhering to the differentiated responsibilities of courts, legislatures, and governments.

The constitutional purpose of development is fulfilled when it works towards expanding human freedom and human capability.

Fifth, restoring the people to the centre of India’s constitutional governance.

The opening words of the Preamble to the Constitution, “We, the people of India,” establish the people as the source of constitutional authority. Notwithstanding this promise, citizens may disappear from conversations about the Constitution if these are conducted almost exclusively among governments, courts and political parties.

The people of India ought to remain active participants in the Republic’s plans and direction. While elections are indispensable and remain the bulwark of our democracy, democratic citizenship ought to include public reasoning; association; the right to information; community engagement and organisation; and the right of citizens, empowered by these rights, to seek remedies when freedoms and rights are violated.

These possibilities become real in our democracy when civil society organisations, universities, media, community organisations, professional associations and citizens’ groups work together. Their ability to recognize neglected harms and bring exclusions in society to the centre of public discourse ought to help citizens navigate and strengthen our democratic institutions.

Our goal should be that by 2047, constitutional literacy becomes central to ordinary civic life in India. People ought to be empowered to understand the responsibilities of public institutions, the protections and checks and balances that are available to them, and the various ways by which they can seek accountability from those in power.

In this context, legal aid, access to justice, accessible grievance mechanisms and public information about rights in all Indian languages are central to this effort.

Citizenship also comes with certain responsibilities.

In his address to the Constituent Assembly on 25 November 1949, Dr Ambedkar observed: “If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgment we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives.” Dr Ambedkar’s appeal to abandon “the bloody methods of revolution” was part of a broader insistence that, where constitutional methods are available, they must be preferred. His warning on November 25, 1949 ought to help us build a democratic culture in which debates and disagreements are conducted through reason, organisation, and respect for the rights of others.

The constitutional protection of freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly ought to enable ordinary citizens to challenge decisions, expose injustices, and at times even demand changes. This exercise calls for non-violence and a higher degree of responsibility. Their protection requires authorities to differentiate dissent from disorder and work towards ensuring that restrictions remain constitutionally justified.

The principle of responsibility ought to be protected in both directions. The citizen should preserve and adhere to democratic methods, while governments should keep these approaches open, democratic, credible, and responsive. Appeals for restraint from power holders acquire legitimacy when people can seek a hearing and pursue effective constitutional remedies. A Surakshit Samvidhan requires judges who are able to decide without fear or favour and governments secure enough to accept these limits.

As we celebrate the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, we ought to recognize the sacrifices of the freedom struggle and the extraordinary contributions of every member of the Constituent Assembly. Particularly, we need to recognize those 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly whose contributions to the founding of the Republic deserve a more prominent place in our constitutional memory.

The work of the Constituent Assembly members recognised that succeeding generations of people will have a demanding responsibility to translate the commitments of the Constitution into the lived realities of the people. The gap between 1949 and 2047 must, therefore, be measured not just in years. It ought to be assessed in institutions that are able to fulfill the trust of the people, governments that are prepared to be accountable, courts that are willing to protect liberty and, ultimately, citizens who are able to live a life of dignity.

Viksit Bharat and Surakshit Samvidhan are two sides of the same coin. Together, they should express one indivisible ambition as we approach the centenary of independence. India’s development aspiration ought to include the confidence of every citizen that the vision of development expands their opportunities and the Constitution protects their identity and place in the Republic.

On this Samvidhan Divas, we should rededicate ourselves to the vision of our founders, to the values of constitutionalism, institutional integrity, and the pursuit of justice.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, OP Jindal Global University and president, World University Leaders Forum.