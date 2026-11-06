Washington changes, India's interests endure

The outcome of the American midterm elections offers a lesson that extends far beyond the fortunes of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The Democratic victory in both chambers of Congress has altered Washington's political landscape and placed the administration under a new set of legislative constraints. For India, however, the more consequential question is not who controls Congress, but how a country with growing global ambitions should protect its interests in an international environment increasingly shaped by domestic political uncertainty in major powers. The answer requires clarity of purpose: India's foreign policy cannot be contingent on the electoral fortunes of another country. COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 3: People vote at a polling station on November 3, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. Allison Joyce/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

American voters have delivered their verdict. The result reflects discontent over economic pressures, the rising cost of living and the consequences of the administration's policies, particularly the war with Iran. The new congressional majority will have greater authority to scrutinise the administration, influence legislation and challenge its priorities. Yet it would be a mistake for New Delhi to interpret this development as an automatic setback for American foreign policy or a diplomatic opportunity for India. Political administrations change, but the fundamental interests of major powers rarely disappear with an electoral reversal.

This distinction is particularly important in the context of India-US relations. Over the years, the partnership has acquired considerable depth through defence cooperation, technology, intelligence-sharing, trade and a shared interest in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific. China's expanding influence has further strengthened the rationale for closer engagement. Nevertheless, common interests should not be mistaken for an assurance of permanent agreement. Washington's domestic political divisions can influence its approach to trade, immigration, technology transfers and international security. India must recognise that even established partnerships are subject to the changing priorities of democratic governments.

There is a tendency in international politics to attach excessive importance to personal relationships between political leaders. Such relationships can create goodwill, facilitate negotiations and accelerate cooperation. But diplomacy cannot be sustained by personal chemistry alone. The durability of a bilateral relationship depends on institutions, shared interests and the willingness of successive governments to preserve its foundations. India must, therefore, engage the US beyond the White House. Sustained relationships with Congress, state governments, businesses, universities and research institutions are essential to building a partnership that can withstand political transitions.

However, India's larger challenge lies not in anticipating Washington's next political move but in strengthening its own capacity to respond to an unpredictable world. A nation cannot exercise meaningful independence if its economic and security interests remain excessively vulnerable to external decisions. The freedom to make independent diplomatic choices must be supported by the ability to withstand economic pressure, secure essential supplies and protect national interests.

This is where India's development priorities acquire a wider international significance. Domestic manufacturing, indigenous defence production, technological innovation, semiconductor capabilities, scientific research and energy security are not merely components of economic policy. They determine the extent to which India can negotiate with confidence. Self-reliance should not be confused with economic isolation. India needs international investment, technology and access to global markets. But openness must not become dependence, and integration into the world economy must not come at the cost of national resilience.

The weaponisation of economic interdependence has made this distinction increasingly important. Energy supplies, critical minerals, maritime routes, digital infrastructure and semiconductor technology have become instruments of international influence. A conflict thousands of kilometres away can disrupt shipping, raise energy costs and threaten industrial production. For a developing economy with substantial energy requirements and ambitious growth targets, such vulnerabilities cannot be treated as distant geopolitical concerns. India must diversify its sources of energy, strengthen domestic production and develop dependable supply chains. The ability to maintain economic stability during international disruptions is itself a measure of national strength.

Equally important is the need to pursue international relationships without allowing them to become mutually exclusive. India's engagement with the US must deepen, but it should not restrict its independent relations with Russia, Europe, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia or West Asia. Each relationship serves different economic, diplomatic and security interests. India must resist the assumption that closer cooperation with one power requires distancing itself from another. Its geographical position, developmental priorities and security environment demand a foreign policy guided by independent assessment rather than external expectations.

This does not mean pursuing equidistance between competing powers or avoiding difficult decisions. It means recognising that national interests cannot always coincide with those of even the closest partners. India must be prepared to cooperate where interests converge, articulate differences where they arise and defend its decisions without unnecessary defensiveness. A mature partnership must accommodate disagreement. Indeed, the ability to disagree without abandoning cooperation is often a more reliable measure of diplomatic confidence than public expressions of political warmth.

India's aspiration to become a leading global power also demands a more active international role. It cannot remain content with responding to developments after they threaten its immediate interests. Its economic weight, geographical importance, democratic institutions and engagement with the Global South give it an opportunity to contribute to a more representative international order. But influence is not conferred through declarations of ambition. It is earned through economic strength, institutional credibility, diplomatic consistency and the capacity to translate national priorities into international outcomes.

The American midterm elections should, therefore, be viewed neither as a reason for apprehension nor as an occasion for diplomatic celebration. They are a reminder that political circumstances change, often more rapidly than international expectations. India must remain closely engaged with Washington, but it must never allow that relationship to define the limits of its choices. A confident nation does not borrow its convictions from another capital or measure its future by another country's electoral calendar. Washington may change its political priorities, but India's national interests must remain firmly rooted in New Delhi.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Debika Dutta, columnist, Mangaldai, Assam.