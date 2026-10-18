Lifelong learning will shape India's workforce

For years, a degree was a career insurance policy. Learn a body of knowledge in your twenties, and build a career on it. That equation is breaking not because the knowledge itself doesn't hold still long enough to insure anything. Career (Representational image/Unsplash)

Employers are asking a different question: Not "what did you study?" but "what can you do and how fast can you learn the next thing?" The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 finds that 30% of companies in India expect skill-based hiring to be an effective way to expand talent pools, against 19% globally. That gap is a signal: Indian employers are moving faster than Indian education is.

Most colleges focus on teaching the lecture, the syllabus which was fixed a year in advance, and the exam that rewards recall. This system was built for an era when what you learned at 20 was largely still true at 40. The requirement of our education system has changed drastically in last decade. The education you get today might not be relevant tomorrow. Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and digitalisation are not just changing which jobs exist; they are shortening the shelf life of knowledge itself. The IMF estimates that around 26% of Indian workers are in occupations with high exposure to AI, 14% where it complements their work and 12% where it could displace it.

A curriculum finalised today may be teaching tools which will be out-dated by the time a student graduates. The only durable skill left to teach is the ability to learn the next thing on your own and that skill is not a byproduct of lecturing. It has to be taught deliberately, in every subject, as the outcome that matters most.

This is not a marginal fix. It means restructuring how a history class, an engineering course or an economics module is taught around inquiry, application and self-directed problem-solving.

India's employability rate has risen from 46% in 2020 to 56.4% in 2026 which is significant but so is the gap. NITI Aayog's Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat report finds that 34% of students cite a lack of skills, and 18% a lack of interview preparation, as their key pain points while pursuing a degree. Among job-seekers, 36% cite weak digital skills and 18% cite weak communication skills, which are exactly the gaps that lecture-based instruction does not build.

India has scaled its response impressively: Skill education now reaches over 25,140 schools and 35.5 lakh students across 138 job roles; PMKVY 4.0 had trained more than 28 lakh candidates by June 2026. If the world's workforce were 100 people, 59 would need new skills or retraining by 2030, per the World Economic Forum. A system that teaches fixed content cannot retrain that many people fast enough, only a workforce that already knows how to learn can.

None of this makes degrees obsolete. It changes what a degree should be optimising for. The changing system calls for a change--the education has to optimise to focus on developing the habit of learning. The degree has to focus upon building students who can learn and advance continuously.

NITI Aayog's own skilling framework calls for citizens who can "learn, earn and advance continuously” but that continuous capacity has to be built in college, not assumed to appear afterward. A graduate who was only ever taught answers will struggle to learn new tools on the job. A graduate who was taught how to ask questions, test ideas and find things out will adapt to whatever comes next be it AI-enabled analytics in finance, intelligent machinery on a factory floor, digital tools for a small entrepreneur's business.

This matters even more given the shape of India's workforce. NITI Aayog estimates India has 65.4 crore people in its labour force, with 58.4% self-employed, most of them without an employer's training budget or an HR department to organise a reskilling programme. For them, the ability to teach themselves isn't a nice-to-have. It's the only skilling infrastructure they will ever have.

Employers, government and skilling bodies all have work to do: employers investing in reskilling and apprenticeships, government making skilling programmes like YUVA AI for ALL (85 lakh enrolments by July 2026) and Future Skills Prime (33 lakh users, 2,800+ courses).

But the most upstream fix sits with education itself. If every subject in is taught in a way that builds the habit of self-directed learning, graduates will already be equipped for a world where the next tool, the next platform, the next skill requirement is always a year or two away

The defining credential of the future will be less a certificate on the wall and more a demonstrated ability to learn, apply and learn again. That ability is not innate, and it is not automatically acquired by sitting through more lectures. It has to be taught starting now, in every classroom, in every subject.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sapna Moudgil, CEO, NIIT Foundation.