Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Anaya Bangar: ‘BCCI should follow what Cricket Australia has done’

Anaya Bangar gets clearance to play women’s cricket in Australia from 2027, hopes BCCI follows suit and opens doors for transgender cricketers in India

Updated on: Oct 14, 2026, 11:37:54 IST
By Shagun Roy
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

As she prepares to move to Australia to begin cricket training, trans cricketer Anaya Bangar, hopes the approval she has received to play elite-level women’s cricket there will pave the way for greater inclusion in India. The 25-year-old, daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, received clearance from Cricket Australia (CA) in August to compete in women’s cricket from March 2027.

Anaya Bangar with Sanjay Bangar
Anaya Bangar with Sanjay Bangar

Despite facing online criticism over her participation in women’s cricket in Australia, Anaya says trolls cannot understand her journey. “They haven’t experienced what I have,” she says. She hopes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will follow CA’s lead. “If BCCI can follow what Australia has done, that would be a wonderful thing,” she adds. Her approval came under CA’s policy on the inclusion of transgender and gender-diverse players in elite cricket.

Anaya, who underwent gender-affirming surgery in March, says her transition was difficult for her family to accept, leaving her without financial support for the procedures. “I tried my hardest to get some therapy, but I wasn’t getting any support for surgeries,” she recalls. Anaya eventually funded her first two surgeries through brand collaborations on social media.

recommendedIcon
Get the latest HT City updates on celebrities, events, nightlife, fashion, food and entertainment. Stay connected with everything happening across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
Home/Htcity/Anaya Bangar: ‘BCCI Should Follow What Cricket Australia Has Done’
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes