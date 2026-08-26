Asha Bhosle’s last feature film song to release on her birth anniversary

Late legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle’s last recorded film song as a playback singer will feature in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Asha Bhosle had playbacked for a feature film in 2023.

The song is titled “Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan,” and will be launched on September 8, which is also the singer’s birth anniversary. The film stars Anshuman Jha, who feels that having Asha’s voice in his film means a great deal to him.

He tells us, “Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying ‘I love you’ to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji’s voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist. Being in the studio with her was pure joy and contentment. I only wish she were here in person to celebrate this moment with us. But I know she is always with us—in spirit, in her music, and in every life her voice continues to touch.”

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Interestingly, the song was recorded in late 2023 when the singer was over 90 years old and infused magic with her voice. The film is directed by Harish Vyas, and is about father-son relationship drama-comedy.

Talking about having Asha’s last feature film song in her movie, Harish says, “Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji’s timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched.”

Asha Bhosle passed away in April this year after prolonged illness.