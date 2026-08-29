Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu as Awarapan 2 continues its successful run in cinemas

Cities like Delhi and Mumbai have been seeing a sharp rise in H1N1 infections this monsoon, with the capital recording a lot of cases so far this year, making the virus the dominant strain among Influenza-A infections reported in the city.

“At the start, H1N1 looks almost identical to any seasonal viral fever – sudden fever, body ache, sore throat, cough, runny nose, fatigue. What sets it apart is its intensity and trajectory. While a normal viral fever usually eases within two to three days with rest and fluids, with H1N1, the fever tends to be higher, comes with more pronounced breathlessness or chest discomfort, and does not taper off as expected. In H1N1, there is also difficulty in breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, bluish discoloration of lips, worsening cough beyond four to five days, drowsiness or confusion, and reduced urine output in children. If any of these appear or if fever does not subside with usual medication within 48 hours, immediately visit a hospital and get tested,” Dr Manav Manchanda, director & head- respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine, Asian Hospital, had told HT City recently.



As Emraan recuperates, his film Awarapan 2 continues to run successfully in theatres. The film has till now crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. Co starring Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi and Shabana Azmi, the review of the film by HT had read, “Sitting in the theatre, I was transported back to the 2000s, when Vishesh Films had a knack for churning out films at a rapid pace. Murder, Zeher, Gangster, to name a few. They shared a peculiar similarity: most were crime thrillers that worked, starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead, and came with songs that had a shelf life far longer than their theatrical runs. Awarapan 2 follows much of the same template, and for the most part, it works.”