The film also features actor Bhumi Pednekkar as leading lady. Imran tells us, “We have been told us that they intend to release it in mid- December, on December 18 so we are rushing to finish the post production and deliver it to them on time. Since it’s OTT not theatrical, I don’t think the date makes any difference. I’m just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone.”
Earlier this year the actor had made a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Imran Khan On His Comeback Film: Rushing To Finish Post Production For A December Release