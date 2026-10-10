Exclusive| Imran Khan on his comeback film: Rushing to finish post production for a December release

The actor who is returning to acting after a decade, his last lead movie was Katti Batti (2015),) says the film is now expected to have a holiday season release around Christmas week.

Actor Imran Khan’ s comeback as leading man, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, that was touted to release in early 2026 on a leading OTT platform, hasn’t seen light of day yet.

The film also features actor Bhumi Pednekkar as leading lady. Imran tells us, “We have been told us that they intend to release it in mid- December, on December 18 so we are rushing to finish the post production and deliver it to them on time. Since it’s OTT not theatrical, I don’t think the date makes any difference. I’m just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone.”

Earlier this year the actor had made a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.