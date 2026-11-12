In 2026, several Bollywood stars found themselves at the centre of internet trends, with social media users turning their words, expressions and unexpected moments into memes. From Saif Ali Khan’s “Saifu ko ghee do” to Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘kisi ko toh bhagna chahiye tha, kisi ko toh pakadna chahiye tha, nahi?’ moment, here’s a look at the actors who became unlikely meme favourites Saif Ali Khan's Ghee refill to Vidyut Jammwal's kisi ko toh pakadna chahiye tha; When stars became meme material Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal meme

Vidyut Jammwal’s video reacting to the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff became meme material in October. Questioning why those present at the spot had not chased the attackers, he said, “itne saare fans the vahan, kisi ko toh bhagna chahiye tha, kisi ko toh pakadna chahiye tha, nahi? I love you, I am your biggest fan, what is this, guys? Hum log karte hain, aap bhi toh kuch karo yaar.” His remarks were soon used in parody videos, including an AI-generated clip of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick delivering Vidyut’s lines as a team talk after the club lost to Real Madrid on October 25. Vidyut reacted with a laughing comment, while fans called it the “best use of AI” and one wrote, “This reel made me laugh while I was crying.” Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan meme

The actor became an unlikely meme star after appearing with actor Akshay Kumar on Kaun Banega Crorepati in September. When actor-host Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the 10th question correctly would earn them a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee, Saif’s delighted response: “This is it, this is why I came”, left Akshay in splits. Fans called him “Gen Z born in the wrong era”, while Instagram pages began campaigning for his promised supply with the slogan “Saifu ko ghee do”. The joke resurfaced on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Saif revealed he was yet to receive the ghee. The meme eventually led to a brand collaboration, with Saif featuring in a Gowardhan advertisement in October.

Saif Ali Khan gowardhan ghee meme

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan meme

Sohail Khan also became part of the Gowardhan Ghee meme trend after Mirchi Plus shared a collage of the actor captioned “10 days ago” and “Ghee refill”. The post poked fun at the noticeable difference in his appearance, with users joking about the transformation and asking whether the pictures were AI-generated. It tapped into the online chatter around Sohail’s weight loss, which had attracted comments and speculation about how he achieved his slimmer appearance. Some users even questioned whether he had used Ozempic, turning his transformation into another talking point on social media.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharwari Wagh

Sharvari became part of an unexpected internet trend after appearing with Alia Bhatt and Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent 2 in June. Their dance to contestant Balram Vishwakarma’s song Chai Ki Tapri Pe became one of the show’s most-shared moments, inspiring reels, memes and AI-generated videos. The show delivered another viral moment in September when comedian Surabhi Vanzara told Samay, “You disturb the entire country”, during an exchange that drew loud cheers from the audience. Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan emerged as one of the internet’s favourite meme stars in July and August, as his unscripted remarks from interviews, podcasts and public appearances took over Instagram. His “Home from work” remark from The Alliance was among the first to gain traction, followed by his now-famous “Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!” response to Raj Shamani. Salman Khan

Salman Khan meme 'It's done bro'