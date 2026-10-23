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Shreyas Talpade and Subhash Ghai to reunite after 20 years

As Subhash Ghai celebrates 50 years in cinema, he has announced that his production house, Mukta Arts, is reuniting with Talpade

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 16:49:49 IST
By Medha Shri Dahiya
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Shreyas Talpade is reuniting with filmmaker Subhash Ghai after 20 years. He has been cast in Ghai’s next project titled Manya. The two worked together in the 2005 film Iqbal, in which Talpade played an aspiring cricketer who was speech-and hearing-impaired. The film had veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah play his coach. The movie garnered critical and commercial success.

Shreyas Talpade (left) and Subhash Ghai (right)
Shreyas Talpade (left) and Subhash Ghai (right)

Now, as Ghai celebrates 50 years in cinema, he has announced that his production house, Mukta Arts, is reuniting with Talpade. He says, "Working with Shreyas Talpade for this film has been a wonderful experience. He is an exceptionally versatile actor who has demonstrated his range through films like Iqbal, Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Directed by Sameer Joshi, Manya follows a juvenile thief living in the slums. "His performance in this film has once again reminded me of his ability to bring authenticity and depth to a character," Ghai adds. An official release date is yet to be announced.

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