Singer Savera's latest single is a heartfelt tribute to his deceased brother: ‘He was a free spirit, full of life’

Savera Mehta aKa Savera’s latest single, Veer Mere, is more than just a song—it’s a deeply personal tribute to his late brother, who died by suicide when the singer-songwriter was just 19 years old. The track, featuring Punjabi singer-songwriter Burrah, marks the second release from his upcoming debut independent EP Strongest Boy Alive, and as Savera himself says, it stands out as his most vulnerable work yet. Savera has recently released his single, Veer Mere, which is dedicated to his brother.

Crafted as an elegy, Veer Mere delves into the complex emotions of grief, confusion, and love that linger after the loss of a loved one. “He was a free spirit, full of life. It came as a shock to my family when we heard that he took his life,” he tells us. For years, he struggled to put those emotions into words. “I tried to write about it before, but fear always stopped me,” he admits.

When he finally returned to the idea, Savera made a decisive choice—not to sing it himself. “I knew the only voice I could trust with something this personal was Burrah’s,” he explains. The duo had previously collaborated on the hit track Dil Mera, which resonated widely with listeners, and that trust and understanding carried into this new project.

Writing Veer Mere became a cathartic process for both artists. The song doesn’t just mourn a loss—it grapples with the guilt and helplessness that often follow, the feeling of loving someone without fully grasping the weight they carried. “The real challenge was to realise that it’s best to have someone else sing the song. To see it from a different lens and perspective,” Savera reflects.

Burrah’s soulful voice brings the raw emotion of the lyrics to life, making Veer Mere not only a tribute but a space for shared healing. With gentle melodies and powerful storytelling, the track invites listeners to sit with their grief, honor their loved ones, and perhaps, find some peace in the process.