The coolest custom rakhis to shop this season

Ditch the cliché red threads this Rakhi. If your sibling’s entire personality revolves around early morning drives, non-negotiable leg days, or addiction to Diet Coke, they deserve a thread that actually gets them. A subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter from Nicobar From campus activists to iced-matcha loyalists, here is a curated list of quirky, character-packed Rakhi picks tailored to match your sibling’s exact energy. The activist

Inspired by student movements and grassroots protest, this hand-loomed thread lets your sibling wear their cause on their sleeve. iTokri | ₹790 The golfer Sleek 18-karat gold plating on solid brass — a subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter. Nicobar | ₹950 The builder A miniature block-style charm that trades boring traditions for pure nostalgia. Ferns N Petals (FNP) | ₹499 The Diet Coke addict

Anchored by a mini soda-can charm, made specifically for the brother running on zero sugar, heavy carbonation, and pure sarcasm. Ishkaara | ₹399 The fitness freak A lightweight barbell thread designed to honor every cracked PR and non-negotiable leg day. Kashti by Kanta Agarwal | ₹130 The cricket fanatic

A stadium-inspired set made for the sibling who tracks test match stats like local news. @blushworkjaipur (Instagram) | ₹300 for a set of 3 (+ shipping) The ritualist