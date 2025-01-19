Dive into confluence of eternal wisdom

The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj may be drawing thousands to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam, but nearer home a book, Reflections of Ram Sewak — A Sangam of The Gita and Shri Ramcharitmanas, by Chandigarh-based senior IAS officer Anirudh Tewari, offers a dive into a confluence of eternal wisdom that holds a universal appeal. The book, comprising 54 musings in English interspersed with shlokas (verses in Sanskrit) and chaupais (in Awadhi), draws on the author’s 34-year experience in public service and his spiritual journey that began at the tender age of six(HT)

The book, comprising 54 musings in English interspersed with shlokas (verses in Sanskrit) and chaupais (in Awadhi), draws on the author’s 34-year experience in public service and his spiritual journey that began at the tender age of six. Posthumously dedicated to his father, Ram Sewak Tewari, an engineer with a spiritual bent, the writer reveals how our scriptures transcend time to help us gracefully navigate the ups and downs of life.

Ancient text, new perspective

They say turn to an old book if you want a new idea. “Ancient scriptures, such as The Gita, have a solution for all contemporary problems whether it concerns relationships or work. Each time you turn to it, you emerge uplifted with a new perspective. Each one gets a unique message, depending on the grasp,” says Tewari, 57.

“The Ramcharitmanas is not simply a story of Lord Rama. If the Vedas gave a framework on how to lead life, Lord Rama demonstrated to us that it’s possible to live by our dharma (righteousness/duty),” he says.

IAS officer Anirudh Tewari

On the confluence of the two, the author says, “There is a gap of about 3,500 years between Shri Krishna’s rendition of the Srimad Bhagavadgita and Goswami Tulsidas ji’s Shri Ramcharitmanas in 1580 yet the thread of Indian philosophy remains the same and just as strong and relevant today because of our tradition of sharing texts through shruti (hearing) and smriti (remembering) over generations.”

As a student of the scriptures, he says, he couldn’t help but notice commonalities between the two texts and thought a combined version would make an interesting read. “In the 16th century, Tulsidas took the Ramayana to the masses by translating it from Sanskrit to Awadhi, it is time to make the treasure trove accessible to the urban Indian of the 21st century,” says the former Punjab chief secretary.

Introduce children to scriptures

He underlines the importance of introducing children to scriptures. “The earlier the better. Don’t leave it for a later day. Parents should nudge children in this direction, at least show them the path. They could start by sharing wisdom quotes and introducing them to the characters of the epics or bringing up lessons from the scriptures at dinner-table conversations,” he suggests.

Though he lost his father when he was barely nine in 1976, he credits him for laying the foundation on which his mother, Prem Tewari, built his faith with love and his grandfather, Sunder Lal Tewari, with guidance. Today, his 18-year-old son Vitthal vets his writeups before they make it to his weekly column. “He ensures they are simple enough to be understood by the reader,” the proud father adds.

The legacy lives on.