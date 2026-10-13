A royal evening in the Capital: British High Commission celebrates King's birthday

Delhi’s slight nip in the air set the mood on Monday evening for the annual King’s Birthday Party at the residence of British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, celebrating His Majesty King Charles III. The evening also marked a farewell to Lindy Cameron. For the occasion, she wore an outfit by Payal Khandwala and called it a “lovely fit”.

Diplomats, industrialists and prominent city faces raised a toast to the occasion and chatted over drinks and food.

The menu featured classic British dishes alongside a special Navratri spread for those fasting.

Reflecting on the strong ties between the two nations, Lindy said, “Jab UK aur India saath mil kar kaam karenge toh kamaal karenge... There’s a natural gravitational pull between the UK and India, and His Majesty the King has played his own part in nurturing that relationship. His affection for India is well known; across 10 official visits, he has built his own deep and enduring relationship with this country.”