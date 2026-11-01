A tribute to Rohini Nayyar's work and vision for rural India

The importance of putting rural communities at the heart of India's development story was the focus of the fifth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development, held at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on Saturday evening. The evening brought together policymakers, economists and development practitioners to celebrate the legacy of late economist and former Planning Commission member Dr Rohini Nayyar, while recognising young changemakers working across rural India. The fifth Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development was awarded to Prashant Chaudhary, founder, CodeYogi Foundation (Manoj Verma/HTBS)

Speaking at the ceremony, chief guest Amitabh Kant remembered Rohini Nayyar. He said, “Dr Rohini Nayyar's career reminds us that rural transformation requires both policy and proximity. Policy creates entitlements, budgets, programmes and institutions. But proximity tells us whether these arrangements actually work.”

Remembering his wife’s contribution to rural development, economist Deepak Nayyar said, “Rohini might not have been visible in the public domain, but she was incredibly influential in shaping public policy, working tirelessly behind the scenes to make a lasting impact on rural development.”

The prize, instituted in her memory by the Nayyar Foundation for Social and Economic Purpose, recognises individuals below 40 years of age whose work improves the lives of rural communities. This year's award went to Prashant Chaudhary, founder of CodeYogi Foundation, for making coding and AI education accessible to students in government schools and rural areas through a smartphone-first learning model.

Speaking after receiving the award, Chaudhary said the win would give his initiative further push. “In this new world, which is changing extremely fast, you have to be very agile. There is no one job role that you will stay in for the rest of your life. Things will keep changing, and what better way to teach people to wear different hats and be agile than through entrepreneurship?” he said.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, a citation and a trophy.