ACoS hosts dinner to honour justice JK Maheshwari

The Alliance for Corporate Counsel and Company Secretaries (ACoS) hosted a dinner to celebrate the judicial career of Justice J.K. Maheshwari. Parvesh Kheterpal, Founder ACoS, Goviind Vijay, Sachin Kalra, Ranju Goyal, Sampada Narang along with HMJ JK Maheshwari

The event brought together over 150 members of the legal fraternity, including sitting and former Supreme Court judges, High Court judges, Senior Advocates, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) members, and General Counsels.

Notable attendees included former Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai and a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.

Parvesh Kheterpal, Founder of ACoS and General Counsel at Ampyr Energy, delivered the opening address. He highlighted Justice Maheshwari’s judicial career, noting his commitment to integrity, the rule of law, and the administration of justice.

Kheterpal emphasised the importance of bringing together the Bench, the Bar, and corporate legal leaders to acknowledge contributions to the judicial system.

Additionally, Kheterpal addressed the evolving role of General Counsels in India, advocating for statutory recognition of the profession to match its growing impact on corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

Following the welcome, the Governing Council of ACoS formally felicitated Justice Maheshwari.

Expressing his gratitude, Justice Maheshwari reflected on his tenure and thanked the Bench, Bar, and corporate legal community for their ongoing support.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai also addressed the audience, speaking on his long-standing professional relationship and personal camaraderie with Justice Maheshwari during their shared tenure on the Supreme Court.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Goviind Vijay, Head of Legal at InoxGFL and Governing Council Member at ACoS, who thanked the guests and Justice Maheshwari for his contributions to the legal system.